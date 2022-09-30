Andrea Zahumensky To Lead Kimberly-Clark's North American Personal Care Unit

Kimberly-Clark has announced the appointment of Andrea Zahumensky as the president of personal care for its North America consumer business, effective 13 October 2022.

She will lead the strategy and operations of the unit, overseeing a portfolio of brands including Huggies, Pull-Ups and GoodNites within the Baby and Child Care business, and Poise, Depend, and U by Kotex within the adult and feminine care business.

Russ Torres, group president at Kimberly-Clark, stated, "Andrea is a CPG veteran with a proven track record of building leading brands and delivering consumer-inspired innovations."

"We are excited to welcome her to the team and we look forward to Andrea leading the continued growth of our personal care business in North America."

Brand Building Experience

Zahumensky brings extensive experience in building brands across the consumer-packaged goods (CPG) industry.

She was part of Procter & Gamble for 20 years and held roles of increasing responsibility with its baby care and oral care brands.

She also served as the chief marketing officer at Yum! Brands for KFC, as well as the chief marketing officer and senior vice president for member engagement operations for CityBlock Health, Inc., a digital health company that offers integrated medical care, behavioural health and social services to marginalised populations with complex needs.

Zahumensky earned a bachelor's degree in industrial engineering from the University of Cincinnati and was named #20 on the Forbes list of the world's most influential chief marketing officers in 2020.

Commenting on her new role, Zahumensky, added, "This is the perfect opportunity to make a big impact leading and driving growth for some of the most recognised and trusted brands in the world."