Anuga 2023 'Exceeded All Expectations', Organisers Say

Anuga 2023, which has just concluded in Cologne, 'exceeded all expectations,' organisers Koelnmesse have said, with some 140,000 visitors and 7,900 exhibitors taking part in this year's event.

Anuga's reputation as an international hub for food and beverage was also underlined by the fact that visitors to this year's edition hailed from some 200 countries (with 80% of all attendees hailing from outside Germany), while exhibitors came from 118 countries (with 94% international participation).

'Proof of Quality'

"Over the decades, Anuga has established itself as the undisputed number one event. And the current edition is proof of our quality and relevance in a rapidly developing sector," commented Gerald Böse, president and chief executive officer of Koelnmesse GmbH. "We are proud to unite and strengthen the global food and beverage community under the flag of Anuga."

Trade visitors from some of the biggest retailers in the world – including Amazon, Aeon Co, Aldi, Auchan, Carrefour, Coop, Cosco Wholesale, Colruyt Group, Lidl, Kaufland, Metro, Mercadona, Migros, REWE, SPAR and Walmart – were in attendance, while the countries represented most among international visitors were Great Britain, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain and Turkey.

Outside of Europe, the most well-represented nations included Brazil, China, Japan, Korea and the USA.

ADVERTISEMENT

'Sustainable Growth'

This year's event featured the theme 'Sustainable Growth', focusing on the themes of sustainability and the responsible use of resources, a theme that ran throughout the event, as well as during events such as Anuga HORIZON, which was staged as a conference for the first time this year.

Side events hosted by organisations such as EIT Food and UNIDO also offered additional perspectives and solutions.

"Anuga 2023 set an important signal for the future of the food industry," Böse added. "As such, it is promoting both the dialogue and collaboration between companies, organisations, the industry, science and politics to jointly shape a sustainable and liveable future."