Kaufland Adds More Products To Its Vegan Range

German retailer Kaufland has expanded its own-brand vegan range K-take it veggie by around 20% to more than 100 SKUs.

The most recent additions to the range include vegan parmesan, salmon and vegan cheese sticks, the company noted.

Kaufland seeks to support customers with their plant-based diets by offering more vegan options

One in five people in Germany is interested in vegan nutrition and more than 1.5 million people in the country are vegan, according to data from Statista.

Oliver Schmitz, managing director of international purchasing at Kaufland, stated, "Our goal is to provide every customer with the right product for their diet. People who eat vegetarian or vegan food are an important and growing customer group for us.

ADVERTISEMENT

"It was for this very reason that we introduced the K-take it veggie brand seven years ago - and our customers' demand for this own-brand product has grown steadily since then. With K-take it veggie, we want to provide our customers with plant-based products to suit every taste and every day, and also inspire them to try new dishes."

Affordable Nutrition

Last year, the retailer reduced the prices of its own-brand vegan products to match those of similar animal-based items, to make plant-based nutrition more affordable.

Shoppers at Kaufland can purchase more than 7,000 branded and own-brand products that are always as cheap as those at discounters, the company added.

ProVeg compared a shopping basket containing twelve plant-based products with one containing twelve animal-based products to as part of a price study.

The report unveiled that Kaufland offered the most affordable plant-based shopping basket, with particularly low prices on plant-based milk alternatives and burger patties.