Arla Denmark Names Henrik Lilballe Hansen As Its New Managing Director

Henrik Lilballe Hansen is to join Arla Foods Denmark as its new managing director from 1 April 2023.

He succeeds Helle Müller Petrsen, who left Arla at the end of December 2022.

Hansen will report to EVP and executive board member Peter Giørtz-Carlsen and also join the European leadership team.

Executive vice-president and head of Arla’s European business, Peter Giørtz-Carlsen, said, "Arla is an important and influential business in Denmark and we ran a rigorous search for the next managing director following Helle Müller Pedersen’s announced departure.

"Henrik’s commercial experience from running Arla’s largest market outside of Europe and one of the fastest growing, his deep knowledge of finance in global and market roles and his results orientated leadership skills made Henrik stand out as the ideal candidate to lead the Danish organisation."

An Experienced Professional

Hansen is an experienced professional who joined Arla Foods in 2015. Currently, he serves as managing director of Arla Saudi Arabia.

In this role, he oversees the company's operations in Saudi Arabia, which has more than 1000 employees and witnessed massive growth in recent years.

Hansen began his tenure with Arla in Denmark as a finance business partner for the Danish sales team.

He then assumed the role of finance business partner for global marketing and innovation before relocating to Dubai as finance director for Arla MENA (Middle East and North Africa).

In early 2021, he was named as the new managing director for Arla Saudi Arabia.

Commenting on his new role, Hansen stated, “I am excited and humbled to be given this opportunity and I am looking forward to re-joining and leading the fantastic team in one of Denmark’s most important companies with such iconic brands.

"Many of my best Arla memories are from my last time working in the Danish organisation, and I am proud to once again be part of the great team and culture there. I also look forward to working closer together with our owners as we deliver and commercialise on our sustainability ambition."

