52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Subscribe Login Profile Logout
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
Retail

Power Up Profits: Why Networked EV Charging Is A Retail Game-Changer

By Editorial
Share this article
Facebook share Twitter share Whatsapp share Linkedin share Email share
Power Up Profits: Why Networked EV Charging Is A Retail Game-Changer

The electric vehicle (EV) revolution is upon us, and retailers are presented with a unique opportunity.

While some may see EV charging as a logistical hurdle, forward-thinking businesses recognise it as a strategic advantage. In fact, networked charging stations that connect to a central network and can communicate with other devices not only enable customers to find your business using their phone or an app, but they also allow you to use charging software to develop a more robust EV charging programme that can benefit your business.

Here's how networked EV charging can be a game changer for retailers:

Attract Eco-Conscious Consumers: Today's shoppers increasingly prioritise sustainability. Position your brand as environmentally responsible by offering EV charging and attracting a loyal customer base that aligns with your values.

Boost Customer Loyalty: Networked charging gives drivers the ability to plan shopping trips efficiently around EV charging locations, determine station availability and monitor charging status remotely.

ADVERTISEMENT

This convenience leads to longer dwell times and increased spending within your store. Tie charging into your customer loyalty programme to lower charging prices for returning EV drivers.

Unlock New Revenue Streams: Draw new customers to your business as EV drivers within the network seek out charger locations. Become a 'destination charger' site as drivers actively knit your location into their day-to-day lives.

Maintain Seamless And Scalable Operations: Simplify charging station management and use remote monitoring to track usage patterns and identify peak charging times. Access charging data to optimise station placement and ensure sufficient capacity for future needs.

Future-Proof Your Business: Invest in networked charging infrastructure today to prepare your business for the future. You’ll not only be positioned as a leader in sustainability but also well-equipped to cater to the evolving needs of your customers.

ADVERTISEMENT

Networked EV charging isn’t just about providing a service – it’s about creating a strategic advantage.

Consider partnering with a charging expert such as ChargePoint to implement flexible, reliable and future-ready solutions that include installation, maintenance and network management services to reduce the burden on your internal teams.

You’ll be able to navigate the complexities of EV charging infrastructure while reaping the rewards of attracting new customers, boosting loyalty and preparing your business for a sustainable tomorrow. To learn more, visit www.chargepoint.com.

This article was written in partnership with ChargePoint.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Retail

Top Supermarket Retail Chains In Morocco
Top Supermarket Retail Chains In Morocco
2
Retail

Costco's Japan Wages Provide Pathway To Firing Up Nation's Low Pay, Economy
Costco's Japan Wages Provide Pathway To Firing Up Nation's Low Pay, Economy
3
Retail

Spanish Retailer Family Cash To Expand to Andorra
Spanish Retailer Family Cash To Expand to Andorra
4
Retail

Auchan Retail Appoints Patrice Moulin As Deputy Managing Director
Auchan Retail Appoints Patrice Moulin As Deputy Managing Director

Partner Content

Diebold Nixdorf Rolls Out New AI-Powered Offering To Combat Shrink In Retail 

By Diebold Nixdorf

KNAPP Demonstrates Expertise In Cold Chain Automation With OSR Shuttle Evo

By KNAPP

Canadian Lobster: The Perfect Protein For The Conscious Consumer

By Lobster Council of Canada

See more insights
Advertisement
Get the week's top grocery retail news

The most important stories from European grocery retail direct to your inbox every Thursday

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our terms & conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
ESM
ESM Magazine
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com