ESM Magazine

Get the app today! Download iPhone App Download Android App

Aryzta Announces Sale Of Brazil Business, Unveils New Credit Facility

Published on Aug 19 2021 8:53 AM in A-Brands tagged: Brazil / Aryzta / bread / Bakery

Aryzta Announces Sale Of Brazil Business, Unveils New Credit Facility

Bakery giant Aryzta has announced the disposal of its Brazil business to Grupo Bimbo SAB de CV, in a deal that is expected to be completed by the second quarter of its 2022 financial year.

The group said in a statement that it has signed binding documents confirming the deal, which is subject to customary closing conditions.

Rebuild Aryzta's Leadership

“The successful sale of the Brazil businesses is a further positive step in the delivery of our strategy to rebuild Aryzta’s leadership in bakery in Europe and Asia," Urs Jordi, the interim chief executive of Aryzta, said in a statement.

The group was advised on the Brazil transaction by Houlihan Lokey and Alantra, PinheiroNeto and KPMG.

Revolving Credit Facility

Elsewhere, Aryzta announced that it has entered into an underwritten agreement with three banks, Credit Suisse, Rabobank and UBS, for a new €500 million revolving credit facility.

The new facility, which will be utilised by early October 2021, will replace the current €800 million revolving credit facility, which matures in September 2022.

Advertisement

"Aryzta’s disposal program since September has exceeded expectations in all regards and accelerates the group’s journey to financial stability," Jordi commented. "Our focus will now centre on delivery of sustainable organic growth and achieving industry profitability and efficiency levels through our multi-local business strategy.”

Aryzta will reveal its full-year results on 4 October, while the group's AGM will be held on 17 November.

In June of this year, the group unveiled former Nestlé executive Martin Huber as its new chief financial officer, while in March, it announced the sale of its Swiss sandwich business to Bell Food Group.

© 2021 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest A-Brands news. Article by Stephen Wynne-Jones. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share via Email

Related Articles

If Your Coffee's Going Downhill, Blame Climate Change

If Your Coffee's Going Downhill, Blame Climate Change
Brazil's BRF Posts Net Loss Of $45.7m In Second Quarter

Brazil's BRF Posts Net Loss Of $45.7m In Second Quarter
Carrefour Brasil Introduces 100% Traceable, 'Deforestation-Free' Beef

Carrefour Brasil Introduces 100% Traceable, 'Deforestation-Free' Beef
Unusual Frosts In Brazil To Affect Sugar Output, Analysts Say

Unusual Frosts In Brazil To Affect Sugar Output, Analysts Say
STAY INFORMED DURING COVID-19

Receive ESM in digital format.

SIGN UP NOW

Latest in A-Brands

Love The Olive – Exploring The Olive Oil And Table Olive Markets Thu, 19 Aug 2021

Love The Olive – Exploring The Olive Oil And Table Olive Markets
General Mills Launches 'Good is Good Enough' Campaign Wed, 18 Aug 2021

General Mills Launches 'Good is Good Enough' Campaign
Switzerland's Emmi Group Sees Sales Up 6.2% In First Half Wed, 18 Aug 2021

Switzerland's Emmi Group Sees Sales Up 6.2% In First Half
Notes From Africa: Kenya Breweries, GoodsMart, Gala Agriculture Co, Pura Organics, Dangote Sugar Refinery Tue, 17 Aug 2021

Notes From Africa: Kenya Breweries, GoodsMart, Gala Agriculture Co, Pura Organics, Dangote Sugar Refinery
Try European Supermarket Magazine PREMIUM – 30 Day Free Trial ExpandCollapse
Enjoy full access to European Supermarket Magazine, our weekly email news digest, access to all website and app content, and the latest digital magazine for a full 30 days.
image description
  • Payment details required during trial sign up.
  • You may cancel at any time up to the end of the 30-day trial period.
  • If you continue after the trial period, then the annual rate of €109+VAT will be debited.
START 30-DAY FREE TRIAL
VIEW FULL PLANS Already have an account? SIGN IN