Aryzta Doubles Bakery Capacity In Malaysia

Aryzta, which operates the Cuisine de France brand, has acquired the bakery, equipment, and the corresponding land of co-manufacturer De-Luxe Food Services from Envictus International Holding Limited.

The option to acquire the assets was part of the original agreement with Envictus, and the move has more than doubled its manufacturing capacity in Malaysia.

Aryzta Malaysian Bakery

The transaction will expand Aryzta's Asian product capability in breads, buns, and pastries, including new product filling capacity, which will enhance product development and innovation.

The addition of this Halal-certified bakery will allow Aryzta to meet its growing customer demands in the food service and QSR channels in Malaysia, and also expand its exports to other Asian markets.

The transaction aims to improve the resilience of Aryzta's supply chain in the region with the direct ownership of the facility.

'Strategic Expansion'

Aryzta AG chair and interim CEO, Urs Jordi, commented, “We are pleased to report on our strategic expansion in the growing Asian bakery market.

"This expansion is strengthening our relevant position in Food Service and QSR in this region. Our work on inflation price recovery is on track while continuing to focus on disciplined cost management to deliver improved performance.”

The company will close and sell its bakery in Bangi and no relevant restructuring or impairment charges will be triggered.

South-East Asia is a fast-growing market for bakery products, which is forecast to grow by approximately 7%-8% CAGR to 2026.

Elsewhere, Aryzta has confirmed that pricing discussions to date are progressing well and that it is on track to reach its communicated objectives.

