Barilla And Algida Expand Ice-Cream Range

After launching the Pan di Stelle, Baiocchi and Ringo ice creams, Unilever’s Algida and Italian food group Barilla have expanded their offering with two new SKUs.

The new additions are part of a strategic partnership agreement, announced last year, to sell ice cream and snacks in Italy.

The new SKUs include an ice-cream version of Gocciole, one of Barilla’s best-selling shortbread cookies, which sold 40 million packs last year. It is offered as a sandwich filled with creamy vanilla ice cream in the shape of a drop.

Like the other ice-cream products from the partnership, the Gocciole sandwich will be produced at Algida’s Caivano plant, near Naples, which manufactures ice cream for the Italian, European, American and Australian markets.

The plant has 17 lines and a production capacity of over five million ice creams daily, including more than 300 different products, ranging from cones to cups, as well as sandwiches, tubs and sticks.

Togo Cookie

The second product is the distinctive chocolate-covered stick-shaped Togo cookie, in the form of a 54g stick with creamy ice cream and cookie powder inside, covered in milk chocolate.

Launched in 1970, Togo refers to Africa and the Piedmontese dialect expression, which means ‘outstanding’.

Togo will be the only ice cream that will be produced in Reggio Emilia.

Made with fresh Italian milk, the new ice creams are also environmentally friendly because they contain cocoa from the WCF (the World Cocoa Foundation) and are produced using 100% renewable energy.

