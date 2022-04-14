Subscribe Login
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
A-Brands

Barry Callebaut Extends Supply Agreement With Grupo Bimbo

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

Barry Callebaut has renewed its long-term supply agreement with Mexican baked goods company Grupo Bimbo S.A.B. de C.V., which is celebrating its 75th anniversary.

The outsourcing agreement, originally signed in 2012, covers chocolate products for Bimbo’s domestic market, Mexico, the Swiss chocolate maker noted.

Extended Supply Agreement

Included in the extended strategic supply agreement is distribution of Grupo Bimbo in several countries in Central America, the US, Canada, and Uruguay, and enables both companies to continue to drive strategic, long-term growth globally.

"We are pleased to extend our strategic relationship with Barry Callebaut, who has been a partner to our business for the last years, and we look forward to their support of continued sustainable growth and accomplish our mission of nourishing a better world," said David Hernandez, chief procurement officer (CPO) for Grupo Bimbo.

"I extend a warm congratulations to Grupo Bimbo on its 75th anniversary. As we extend this long-term supply agreement, I am proud that Barry Callebaut remains one of its strategic partners by enabling their powerful vision for growth," added Steve Woolley, president & CEO Americas of Barry Callebaut.

"Barry Callebaut’s reliability and chocolate expertise make it the partner of choice for leading industry players like Grupo Bimbo," commented Jesus Carlos Valencia, general director Latin America North at Barry Callebaut.

The two groups have also collaborated on a sustainable palm oil network, along with several retailers and other manufacturers.

© 2022 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest A-Brands news. Article by Conor Farrelly. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
A-Brands

Nestlé Acquires Majority Stake In Spice Maker Ankerkraut
2
A-Brands

Beiersdorf Stops Investments In Russia
3
A-Brands

La Doria: A Range Of Authentic Products From Italy
4
A-Brands

France's Avril To Expand Sunflower Crushing Capacity
Advertisement

Stay Connected With Our Weekly Newsletter

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
ESM
00.Logo/Light/Logotype
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2022. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com