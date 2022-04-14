Barry Callebaut Extends Supply Agreement With Grupo Bimbo

Barry Callebaut has renewed its long-term supply agreement with Mexican baked goods company Grupo Bimbo S.A.B. de C.V., which is celebrating its 75th anniversary.

The outsourcing agreement, originally signed in 2012, covers chocolate products for Bimbo’s domestic market, Mexico, the Swiss chocolate maker noted.

Extended Supply Agreement

Included in the extended strategic supply agreement is distribution of Grupo Bimbo in several countries in Central America, the US, Canada, and Uruguay, and enables both companies to continue to drive strategic, long-term growth globally.

"We are pleased to extend our strategic relationship with Barry Callebaut, who has been a partner to our business for the last years, and we look forward to their support of continued sustainable growth and accomplish our mission of nourishing a better world," said David Hernandez, chief procurement officer (CPO) for Grupo Bimbo. "I extend a warm congratulations to Grupo Bimbo on its 75th anniversary. As we extend this long-term supply agreement, I am proud that Barry Callebaut remains one of its strategic partners by enabling their powerful vision for growth," added Steve Woolley, president & CEO Americas of Barry Callebaut.