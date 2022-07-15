Subscribe Login
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
A-Brands

Barry Callebaut To Resume Production In Belgian Factory

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

Barry Callebaut expects to restart production at its chocolate factory in Wieze, Belgium, by early August and gradually ramp-up production to reach full capacity in the following weeks.

The chocolate maker halted production in the plant on 29 June 2022, as a precautionary measure after discovering salmonella in a production lot.

The company identified lecithin as the source of contamination and has since undertaken measures to clean the chocolate production lines in the factory.

Barry Callebaut also informed the Belgian Food Safety Authorities (FAVV) and is in continuous collaboration with the organisation.

Food Safety

Food safety is paramount for the group and this is an exceptional incident, the company noted.

The company has a food safety charter and procedure in place and has more than 230 employees working on food safety and quality in Europe and over 650 worldwide.

The chocolate-maker reported ‘strong’ growth in sales volume, driven by its performance across all regions in the first half of its financial year. The EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa) region saw sales volume growth of 11.6%, to 537,542 tonnes, in this period.

In April of this year, Italian confectionary group Ferrero suspended operations at its plant in Arlon, Belgium and voluntarily recalled some of its Kinder chocolates from the American shelves due to a potential link with salmonella contamination.

The company received conditional authorisation from the Belgian food safety authority (AFSCA) to reopen production lines in the factory in mid June, following extensive cleaning and food safety controls.

© 2022 European Supermarket Magazine. Article by Dayeeta Das. For more A-Brands news, click here. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
A-Brands

GSK Spins Off Consumer Health Business Worth Up To $57bn
2
A-Brands

Close To Half Of UK Consumers Buying 'Greater Variety Of Brands'
3
A-Brands

Fever-Tree Lowers Profit Forecast As Cost Pressures Increase
4
A-Brands

Conagra Forecasts Profit Below Estimates As Demand Dampens, Costs Spiral
Advertisement

Stay Connected With Our Weekly Newsletter

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
ESM
00.Logo/Light/Logotype
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2022. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com