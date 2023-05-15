52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
BAT Names Finance Director Tadeu Marroco As CEO As Bowles Bows Out

By Reuters
British American Tobacco has appointed finance director Tadeu Marroco as its new chief executive officer. He succeeds Jack Bowles who is stepping down after about four years.

Marroco started working for the tobacco firm in Brazil in 1992 and was appointed to the board in 2019.

Bowles, who also joined the board in 2019, has led the maker of Lucky Strike and Dunhill cigarettes through a transformation to focus growth on new categories such as vape and e-cigarettes.

"Having been at the centre of the formulation of this strategy, I am convinced that this is the right strategic path for BAT," Marroco said in a statement.

Tadeu Marroco

The Brazilian, who has a degree in electrical engineering from the Universidade Federal do Rio de Janeiro, joined BAT's management board in 2014 as its business development director.

Prior to leading the company's transformation charge, Marroco - a keen follower of London's Arsenal soccer team and Formula One motor racing - headed its key Europe and North Africa regions.

BAT shares have risen about 8% since the start of 2019, but underperformed a 15% rise in the FTSE 100 over the same period.

'A Worthy Successor'

"We believe Tadeu Marroco is a worthy successor.. and we would not expect a broader shift in strategy as a result," JP Morgan analysts said.

Director Javed Iqbal will be interim finance director while the group looks for a permanent replacement for Marroco, the company said.

RBC analysts said the change of CEO was "unexpected", making them "wonder if BAT's performance might be faltering in a way that is not immediately apparent".

News by Reuters, edited by by ESM – your source for the latest A-Brands news. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

