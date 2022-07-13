Bel Enters Into Strategic Partnership With Superbrewed Food

Snack group Bel has announced an exclusive strategic collaboration with Superbrewed Food, a nutrition and health company focused on the development of natural ingredients using anaerobic fermentation process.

The move is part of the group’s plans to develop dairy and plant-based food innovations to meet future food requirements.

Superbrewed Protein

After a screening process, Bel selected Superbrewed Food to help develop the group's efforts in biomass fermentation.

The decision to partner with Superbrewed arose from considering a number of factors, including the environmental impact and the multi-functionality of the start-up's work.

The snack group will work with Superbrewed's Postbiotic Cultured Protein, a nutrient-rich protein ingredient made from microflora found in nature that converts plant fibres.

The protein contains all nine essential amino acids.

It is a “whole food” because it is minimally processed to retain its natural nutrition beyond protein.

For example, a 30-gram serving meets the US Food and Drug Administration’s requirements for being a 'good source' of five B-vitamins, including a full day’s supply of B-12, and a 'good source' of six essential minerals, such as iron, phosphorus, and magnesium.

Bel Group And Superbrewed Food Partnership

The protein will be ready to ship from Superbrewed Food’s Delaware facility in the first half of 2023.

Bel Group’s goal is to develop a full range of cheese with this ingredient and offer these new products to consumers.

Bel Group chief venture officer Caroline Sorlin said, "Pursuing our mission to offer healthy snacks for all, Bel innovates to support the changes in nutritional needs and meet the challenges of a sustainable diet for an ever-growing world population.

"We are very happy to enter this exclusive collaboration, which is testament to our pioneering role and acceleration on disruptive technologies. As a family business, we are also proud to have adopted an 'open collaboration' model with over 100 partners, including start-ups, to stimulate and scale up their innovations and prepare the future of food."

Superbrewed Food CEO Bryan Tracy, added, "We’re honoured to partner with Bel Group to lead the industry in the application of highly scalable alternative proteins for cheese. Given the global reach of their brands and inclusive “open collaboration” model, they are ideal partners for Superbrewed."

© 2022 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest A-Brands news. Article by Conor Farrelly. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.