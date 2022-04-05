Beyond Meat And PepsiCo's Planet Partnership Debuts Beyond Meat Jerky

Alternative protein producer Beyond Meat and food, snack, and beverage corporation PepsiCo have debuted Beyond Meat Jerky, the first product from the two companies' joint-venture, Planet Partnership, LLC.

The product is available in stores across the US.

Planet Partnership

Founded in 2021, Planet Partnership combines Beyond Meat's plant-based protein development technology and PepsiCo's commercial capabilities to bring new products to consumers.

The launch of Beyond Meat Jerky signals the first of many plant-based protein innovations—from snacks to beverages—that can contribute to building a more sustainable food system.

Planet Partnership, LLC is a joint venture between Beyond Meat, Inc. and PepsiCo, Inc. to develop, produce, and market snack and beverage products made from plant-based protein.

Planet Partnership is based in El Segundo, CA.

Beyond Meat Jerky

Beyond Meat Jerky is marinated and slow-roasted to offer the experience of traditional beef jerky in three flavors: Original, Hot & Spicy, and Teriyaki.

The product contains 10 grams of protein per serving, no cholesterol, and is made with plant-based ingredients like peas and mung beans, all without GMOs, soy, or gluten.

Available in three different sized packs, Beyond Meat Jerky is Beyond Meat's first shelf-stable product, unlocking new channels of distribution with availability everywhere from grocery stores to gas stations, and club stores to pharmacies.

"The nationwide launch of Beyond Meat Jerky will make plant-based meat accessible to millions of households. It tastes great, it's a good source of protein, and it's convenient to eat whether you're on the go, at the office, or out on adventures," said Dan Moisan, CEO of Planet Partnership.

