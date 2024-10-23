52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Subscribe Login Profile Logout
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
A-Brands

J.M. Smucker To Divest Cookie Brand Voortman In $305m Deal

By Reuters
Share this article
Facebook share Twitter share Whatsapp share Linkedin share Email share
J.M. Smucker To Divest Cookie Brand Voortman In $305m Deal

J.M. Smucker said it would sell its cookie brand, Voortman, to US-based premium snacks maker Second Name Brands in a $305 million all-cash deal.

The Jif peanut butter maker, which was exploring a sale of Voortman in July as reported by Reuters citing sources, said the divestiture is a part of its efforts to focus on its core growth brands including Cafe Bustelo and Uncrustables.

The transaction includes all Voortman trademarks and J.M. Smucker's leased manufacturing facility in Ontario, Canada, the company said, adding that about 300 employees would transition with the business.

The Dunkin' coffee maker said it expects the divestiture would be dilutive to the company's adjusted earnings per share by about 25 cents on a full-year basis.

The Deal

The company expects to use net proceeds from the transaction to pay down debt. The deal, expected to close in the third quarter of the fiscal year ending April 30, would contribute a full-year earnings per share of about 10 cents to Smucker.

ADVERTISEMENT

Packaged food companies have been shedding their underperforming units to sharpen their focus on stronger brands as they respond to consumers switching to cheaper alternative to higher-margin brands.

"The divestiture ... will enable the execution of our Sweet Baked Snacks strategy through dedicated focus and ongoing investments in the Hostess brand," CEO Mark Smucker said in a statement.

Industry peer General Mills also announced a sale of its North American yogurt business on 12 September.

Goldman Sachs is J.M. Smucker's financial adviser on the deal.

In September, the company cut annual sales and profit forecasts, hurt by cost-conscious consumers switching to lower-priced alternatives amid sticky inflation.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
A-Brands

Starbucks Pulls Annual Forecasts Amid Turnaround Under New CEO
Starbucks Pulls Annual Forecasts Amid Turnaround Under New CEO
2
A-Brands

Coca-Cola Bets On Rising Soda Demand To Forecast Revenue Surge
Coca-Cola Bets On Rising Soda Demand To Forecast Revenue Surge
3
A-Brands

UK's CMA Launches Formal Probe Into Carlsberg-Britvic Deal
UK's CMA Launches Formal Probe Into Carlsberg-Britvic Deal
4
A-Brands

Reckitt Beats Quarterly Like-For-Like Sales Estimates
Reckitt Beats Quarterly Like-For-Like Sales Estimates
Advertisement
Get the week's top grocery retail news

The most important stories from European grocery retail direct to your inbox every Thursday

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our terms & conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
ESM
ESM Magazine
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com