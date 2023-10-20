‘Big Nordic Organic Debate’ To Take Place At Nordic Organic Food Fair

The Nordic Organic Food Fair will return to MalmöMässan, Sweden, on 15 and 16 November, with an exceptional selection of products, informative talks, inspirational sessions, and valuable insights for the organic and sustainable retail industry.

One of the highlights of the event is the highly anticipated press conference – titled ‘The Big Nordic Organic Debate’ – featuring esteemed leaders from across the Nordic region.

The experts will share valuable insights regarding the state of organic products in their respective markets.

Additionally, they will delve into emerging trends and emphasise the importance of Nordic collaboration in expanding organic market share.

The panel will be moderated by Joanna Wierzbicka, deputy director at IFOAM Europe, and feature influential figures, including Helle Borup Friberg, CEO of Organic Denmark, Charlotte Bladh André, CEO of Organic Sweden, Aura Lamminparras, Executive Director of Pro Luomu, Markus Lohne Hustad, CEO of Okologisk Norge, and Eygló Björk Ólafsdóttir, Chairman of Organic Iceland.

Helle Borup Friberg, CEO of Organic Denmark, commented, “The Big Nordic Organic Debate is the perfect opportunity to unite with other organic professionals to discuss the future of organic and exchange learnings and insights across the Nordic markets.

“Collaboration is key in our sector, which is why I am thrilled to be part of this strong panel of organic leaders. I hope visiting retailers, buyers and the press will join us in this important debate!”

Event Director Melina Viking added, “We are excited to bring the Nordic leaders together at our industry show. There have been challenges within the sector, which is why it is more important than ever to inspire, collaborate and drive the organic industry forward. Now is the time to join the conversation!”

The exhibition will see 500 leading brands showcasing their finest certified-organic ingredients, fresh produce, packaged goods, frozen foods, confectionery, snacks, and more.

To register for your trade ticket, click here. For more information, visit www.nordicorganicexpo.com.

For press members interested in attending the Big Nordic Organic Debate, register for a press pass here.

