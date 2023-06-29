Bitrex Unveils New-Look Website

Bitrex, which has helped to make products safer and protect children from accidental poisoning for more than 60 years, has unveiled a new-look website.

According to the firm, the simple, eye-catching site is easy to navigate, enabling Bitrex to continue to spread the word on product safety, and find new partners to work with.

Bitrex, the world's bitterest substance, works in collaboration with manufacturers and retailers worldwide, adding its safety additive to a range of products, particularly in the non-food arena.

This bitter taste acts as a powerful deterrent, causing children to immediately reject and spit out potentially harmful substances, effectively preventing accidents and poisoning incidents.

In an ever-evolving landscape of smaller and more concentrated products, Bitrex's role in ensuring child safety has become increasingly critical. The company remains steadfast in its commitment to being a global leader in product safety, utilising its extensive experience and fostering innovation to create a safer world for children.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bitrex's impact extends globally, with sales in over 60 countries. By enhancing the safety of products all over the world, Bitrex quite literally saves children’s lives, giving parents peace of mind when it comes to product safety, should it get into the wrong hands.

For more information, visit www.bitrex.com.

© 2023 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest A-Brands news. Sponsored content. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.