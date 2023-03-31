Kaufland.cz To Launch In Czechia In April

Following a successful launch in Slovakia, Kaufland has announced it will go live with its Kaufland.cz e-commerce platform in the Czech Republic on April 12.

The new platform is operated by the Kaufland Global Marketplace, which has already been in use in the German market for a year.

Using The Platform

In Czechia, more than 2,000 retailers who have already registered for Kaufland.cz will offer millions of products via the new marketplace, which focuses on non-food items.

Some 5,000 categories are available, including electronics, garden & DIY, kitchen & household, baby & child, sport and fashion.

There are no additional costs for using many of these services. For example, the listing of offers in relevant marketing channels, payment processing in local currency, and free translation of product data are provided by Kaufland.

With the Kaufland Global Marketplace, retailers can sell on three country marketplaces at the same time, and potentially reach more than 56 million online customers.

'Conveniently Sell Products'

“With Kaufland.cz we are now represented online in three countries. This is a great success in the young history of the Kaufland marketplace," said Gerald Schönbucher, CEO of Kaufland e-commerce. "Above all, we are pleased that our dealers can easily and conveniently sell products to millions of people in different countries.

"The Kaufland marketplace is an ideal place for retailers of all sizes to grow as quickly as possible and without having to build up their own resources."

