52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Subscribe Login
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
Retail

Kaufland.cz To Launch In Czechia In April

By Robert McHugh
Share this article

Following a successful launch in Slovakia, Kaufland has announced it will go live with its Kaufland.cz e-commerce platform in the Czech Republic on April 12.

The new platform is operated by the Kaufland Global Marketplace, which has already been in use in the German market for a year.

Using The Platform

In Czechia, more than 2,000 retailers who have already registered for Kaufland.cz will offer millions of products via the new marketplace, which focuses on non-food items.

Some 5,000 categories are available, including electronics, garden & DIY, kitchen & household, baby & child, sport and fashion.

There are no additional costs for using many of these services. For example, the listing of offers in relevant marketing channels, payment processing in local currency, and free translation of product data are provided by Kaufland.

With the Kaufland Global Marketplace, retailers can sell on three country marketplaces at the same time, and potentially reach more than 56 million online customers.

'Conveniently Sell Products'

“With Kaufland.cz we are now represented online in three countries. This is a great success in the young history of the Kaufland marketplace," said Gerald Schönbucher, CEO of Kaufland e-commerce. "Above all, we are pleased that our dealers can easily and conveniently sell products to millions of people in different countries.

"The Kaufland marketplace is an ideal place for retailers of all sizes to grow as quickly as possible and without having to build up their own resources."

© 2023 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest Retail news. Article by Robert McHugh. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Retail

Top 10 Supermarket Retail Chains In Germany
2
Retail

Montenegro Kicks Off ‘Stop-Inflation’ Campaign
3
Retail

Allegro Eyes Higher First Quarter Profit, Shares Rise
4
Retail

Lidl Invests €110m In Fifth Logistics Facility In Portugal
Advertisement
Stay Connected With Our Weekly Newsletter

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
ESM
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2023. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com