Bofrost Opens First Two Stores In Milan

German frozen food manufacturer Bofrost has expanded into the retail channel by opening two physical stores in Milan.

According to Italia Oggi, both stores include in-store kitchens, preparing food for take-away or home delivery (via Deliveroo, Just Eat, and Glovo), as well as in-store dining, to which a few tables and seats are dedicated.

Customers have the choice of more than 400 frozen food SKUs from Bofrost’s catalogue, and this offer will soon be expanded with fresh foods such as cured meats and dairy products, according to the compnay.

The experience in Milan represents one of the first test runs for this formula at a European level.

Expanding The Concept

If successful, the company is oriented to re-proposing it in other metropolitan areas as well.

Some 12 stores could be opened throughout Italy in the next two years, mainly in large cities such as Rome, Turin, Florence, Bologna, and Genoa.

The company also hasn't ruled out a a possible international expansion, especially in its home market Germany.

'A Metropolitan Clientele'

According to the CEO of Bofrost Italia, Gianluca Tesolin, the stores target "a metropolitan clientele – people looking for a different, quick but at the same time healthy and tasty lunch break, as well as take-away and delivery methods more suited to city life and micro spending".

The opening hours of the stores are from 10:00 t0 22:00.

Bofrost is one of the largest manufacturers in Italy of frozen food products.

