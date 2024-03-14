Brand Innovation in Grocery Awards Launched To Celebrate European Supermarket Products

ESM: European Supermarket Magazine has announced the launch of the Brand Innovation in Grocery Awards, a prestigious new awards scheme designed to recognise outstanding products available across European supermarket shelves.

The Brand Innovation in Grocery Awards is open to all branded products, whether food or non-food, that are available through grocery retail channels across Europe. This includes supermarkets, hypermarkets, convenience stores, wholesale/cash & carry, and e-commerce platforms in at least one European country.

More information on product eligibility can be found here.

Rigorous Judging Process

The awards boast a distinguished panel of judges, comprising experts from the continent’s leading grocery retail and FMCG-focused industry publications, who will assess the products in terms of several key criteria; including innovation, sustainability, market potential, and consumer relevance.

After our expert panel concludes the judging process, each participant will receive an accreditation reflecting their product's assessment. This will be categorised as Gold, Silver, or Bronze, directly showcasing the level of excellence achieved. The accreditations represent:

ADVERTISEMENT

Gold: unique, stands out from all other products in its particular category, as well as the wider grocery sector (within the top 10% of products in its category or segment)

Silver: highly impressive, is among the best products in its category (within the top 20% of products in its category or segment)

Bronze: stands out as being high-quality and/or offering a defined point of differentiation (within the top 30% of products in its category or segment)

Why Enter?

Being honoured with a Brand Innovation in Grocery Award is an opportunity to stand-out from the crowd and gain industry-wide respect. Award recipients will be granted the use of the award's registered trademark, logos, and graphics for two years, a symbol of quality and innovation to consumers and retailers alike.

Celebrated products will also receive prominent recognition through ESM: European Supermarket Magazine’s various channels, including a special report to be published in ESM's September/October edition, which will be published in late September 2024.

"While the past couple of years have seen brand owners concentrate on navigating choppy economic waters, most, if not all, see 2024 as an opportunity to reassert their authority in the grocery space, with innovation at the top of their agenda," said Stephen Wynne-Jones, editor, ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

"With this in mind, it's an ideal time to launch the Brand Innovation in Grocery Awards, an accreditation scheme that celebrates pioneering product development and trend-setting innovations."

ADVERTISEMENT

Early Bird Discount: Entrants can take advantage of an early bird discount by submitting their products before the 31st March 2024. For more details on how to enter, visit www.big-awards.com.

About ESM: European Supermarket Magazine

ESM is Europe's dedicated magazine for the grocery sector. With comprehensive coverage of the latest retail, FMCG, and supermarket news, ESM is a leading voice in the industry, committed to highlighting innovation and excellence across Europe.

The publication also runs a variety of industry awards, which include the European Private Label Awards which showcase the finest and most innovative store brands on sale in Europe’s supermarkets.