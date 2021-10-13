ESM Magazine

Get the app today! Download iPhone App Download Android App

British American Tobacco Pulls Out Of Myanmar

Published on Oct 13 2021 9:55 AM in A-Brands tagged: Myanmar / British American Tobacco / Economic Reforms

British American Tobacco Pulls Out Of Myanmar

British American Tobacco will cease all operations in military-ruled Myanmar and withdraw by the end of this year, the company said, the latest Western firm to pull out of the country in turmoil since a February coup.

Responding to a query from Reuters about the status of its operations in the Southeast Asian country, the company said the decision was taken having assessed the long-term viability of its Myanmar business.

"Like any global company, we continuously evaluate our operations around the world," the company said.

"Having evaluated the long-term operational and commercial viability of our business in Myanmar, we have taken the decision to withdraw from the country and cease all operations."

Myanmar In Chaos

Myanmar has been in chaos since the coup, ending a decade of tentative democracy and economic reform that followed the end of a half century of military rule in 2011 and years of crippling western sanctions.

Many big companies in Myanmar initially expressed their commitment to the country in the weeks after the coup, but a months-long army crackdown on strikes and protests and the killing of more than 1,000 civilians has forced many firms to rethink.

BAT did not elaborate on the reason for its decision to pull out of the country.

Advertisement

BAT started operating in Myanmar in 2013, two years after a quasi-civilian government led by technocrats and retired generals embarked on sweeping reforms to lure investors.

Fragile Economy

The country's fragile economy is now in dire straits, with the kyat currency losing more than 60% of its value last month, pushing up food and fuel costs. The World Bank has forecast an 18% contraction in gross domestic product this year.

The United States, Britain, Canada and the European Union have responded by imposing targeted sanctions on the military and its vast network of business interests.

In September, wholesale giant Metro announced the decision to discontinue its foodservice distribution business in Myanmar, citing volatile investment and business environment in the Southeast Asian nation.

News by Reuters, edited by ESM. For more A-Brands news, click here. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share via Email

Related Articles

Wholesaler Metro To Cease Operations In Myanmar

Wholesaler Metro To Cease Operations In Myanmar
Metro Launches Operations In Myanmar With Virtual Store

Metro Launches Operations In Myanmar With Virtual Store
Unilever And EAC Announce Joint Venture In Myanmar

Unilever And EAC Announce Joint Venture In Myanmar
Metro Group Signs Joint Venture Agreement With Yoma Strategic Holdings

Metro Group Signs Joint Venture Agreement With Yoma Strategic Holdings
STAY INFORMED DURING COVID-19

Receive ESM in digital format.

SIGN UP NOW

Latest in A-Brands

Aldi, Rossman Among Those Calling For Implementation Campaign For Climate Neutrality Wed, 13 Oct 2021

Aldi, Rossman Among Those Calling For Implementation Campaign For Climate Neutrality
Arla Foods Opens New 9,000 Square Metre Innovation Centre In Denmark Wed, 13 Oct 2021

Arla Foods Opens New 9,000 Square Metre Innovation Centre In Denmark
GSK On Track With Consumer Split Amid Buyout Report Wed, 13 Oct 2021

GSK On Track With Consumer Split Amid Buyout Report
Coca-Cola HBC Pledges To Achieve Net-Zero Emissions By 2040 Tue, 12 Oct 2021

Coca-Cola HBC Pledges To Achieve Net-Zero Emissions By 2040
Try European Supermarket Magazine PREMIUM – 30 Day Free Trial ExpandCollapse
Enjoy full access to European Supermarket Magazine, our weekly email news digest, access to all website and app content, and the latest digital magazine for a full 30 days.
image description
  • Payment details required during trial sign up.
  • You may cancel at any time up to the end of the 30-day trial period.
  • If you continue after the trial period, then the annual rate of €109+VAT will be debited.
START 30-DAY FREE TRIAL
VIEW FULL PLANS Already have an account? SIGN IN