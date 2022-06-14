Subscribe Login
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
A-Brands

Britvic Names Sudeep Shetty As Chief Information and Transformation Officer

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

Soft drinks producer Britvic has announced the appointment of Sudeep Shetty to the newly created role of chief information and transformation officer.

He will also join the company's executive team with immediate effect.

In the new role, he will retain responsibility for IT, data and analytics, while leading cross-business unit transformation programmes for the business’ strategic growth.

He will also lead a department focused on the delivery of future technological and digital change.

Shetty stated, "Having been part of Britvic for over six years, I have seen first-hand the importance of digital capabilities and data in anticipating customer needs and delivering a seamless digital experience.

"I am looking forward to continuing to grow and improve the role it has in the business to help us continue to deliver for our people and our customers."

An Experienced Professional

Shetty is an experienced professional who joined Britvic as IT transformation director in 2016.

He was then promoted to chief technology officer in 2018 and chief information officer in 2020.

As chief information officer, he oversaw the creation of Britvic’s technology investment roadmap and the delivery of the company’s commercial, procurement and customer relationship management transformation programmes.

These projects supported the company's growth strategy by giving instant access to real-time data and enabling it to better partner with customers and anticipate consumers’ needs.

Before joining Britvic, he led an international business transformation programme for J.P. Morgan, supported M&S on its e-commerce transformation programme and led the creation of digital consumer experiences for Selfridges and Jack Wills.

'The Perfect Candidate'

Britvic CEO Simon Litherland commented, "Data, technology and digital infrastructure is of growing importance in all parts of our business, and the depth of Sudeep’s knowledge and experience at Britvic makes him the perfect candidate for this new role.

"The whole executive team and I are looking forward to working with him even more closely as we continue to execute our growth strategy."

The soft drinks producer reported a 18.5% increase in revenue in the first half of its financial year, to £719.3 million (€854.97 million).

© 2022 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest A-Brands news. Article by Dayeeta Das. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
A-Brands

Age To Buy Cigarettes In England Should Rise Every Year, Review Says
2
A-Brands

BAT Confident Of Meeting Targets Despite Timing Of Russian Business Transfer
3
A-Brands

Carrefour Brazil Completes Acquisition of Grupo BIG
4
A-Brands

Bakery Firm Aryzta Sets Out Midterm Targets
5
A-Brands

Campbell Soup Lifts Sales Forecast On Strong Demand, Higher Prices
Advertisement

Stay Connected With Our Weekly Newsletter

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
ESM
00.Logo/Light/Logotype
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2022. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com