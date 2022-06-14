Britvic Names Sudeep Shetty As Chief Information and Transformation Officer

Soft drinks producer Britvic has announced the appointment of Sudeep Shetty to the newly created role of chief information and transformation officer.

He will also join the company's executive team with immediate effect.

In the new role, he will retain responsibility for IT, data and analytics, while leading cross-business unit transformation programmes for the business’ strategic growth.

He will also lead a department focused on the delivery of future technological and digital change.

Shetty stated, "Having been part of Britvic for over six years, I have seen first-hand the importance of digital capabilities and data in anticipating customer needs and delivering a seamless digital experience.

"I am looking forward to continuing to grow and improve the role it has in the business to help us continue to deliver for our people and our customers."

An Experienced Professional

Shetty is an experienced professional who joined Britvic as IT transformation director in 2016.

He was then promoted to chief technology officer in 2018 and chief information officer in 2020.

As chief information officer, he oversaw the creation of Britvic’s technology investment roadmap and the delivery of the company’s commercial, procurement and customer relationship management transformation programmes.

These projects supported the company's growth strategy by giving instant access to real-time data and enabling it to better partner with customers and anticipate consumers’ needs.

Before joining Britvic, he led an international business transformation programme for J.P. Morgan, supported M&S on its e-commerce transformation programme and led the creation of digital consumer experiences for Selfridges and Jack Wills.

'The Perfect Candidate'

Britvic CEO Simon Litherland commented, "Data, technology and digital infrastructure is of growing importance in all parts of our business, and the depth of Sudeep’s knowledge and experience at Britvic makes him the perfect candidate for this new role.

"The whole executive team and I are looking forward to working with him even more closely as we continue to execute our growth strategy."

The soft drinks producer reported a 18.5% increase in revenue in the first half of its financial year, to £719.3 million (€854.97 million).

