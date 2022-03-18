Subscribe Login
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
A-Brands

Carlyle Kicks Off Sale Of Italian Food Ingredients Maker Irca

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

U.S. private equity firm Carlyle Group has asked investors to submit bids for Irca in a deal valuing the Italian food ingredients maker at more than €1 billion, two sources close to the matter said.

Carlyle, which owns 97% of the group based north west of Milan, has sent out initial teasers to investors and expects non-binding bids to come in the first half of April, the sources said.

Both Carlyle and Irca declined to comment.

'Deal Closed By End Of June'

BNP Paribas and Rothschild are advising Carlyle on the sale, which one of the sources said should close by the end of June.

Irca, which manufactures ingredients for the food industry including for pastry-making, baking and ice-cream retailing, is expected to command a double-digit multiple to core earnings, one of the sources said.

Irca's revenues in 2021 topped €365 million, chief executive Paolo Perego told Reuters.

In 2017, Carlyle bought an 80% stake in Irca from European private equity fund Ardian and from the company's founding family Nobili.

Irca, which was founded in 1919, recently announced the acquisition of In2Food, a US distributor, as well as unveiling two new creations production lines. In 2018, it acquired the Dobla chocolate decorations brand.

In February, announcing its fourth-quarter and full-year results, Carlyle Group CEO Kewsong Lee hailed the business' "momentum and our continued progress, [which] has resulted in a new level of earnings power that illustrates the long term growth trajectory of our expanding and diversifying global platform."

News by Reuters, edited by ESM – your source for the latest A-Brands news. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
A-Brands

Impossible Foods Names Former Chobani Executive As Top Boss
2
A-Brands

Beiersdorf Announces New CEO Of La Prairie Skincare Arm
3
A-Brands

Vital ‘Post-Pandemic’ Insights To Be Revealed At Natural & Organic Products Europe 2022  
4
Features

Alternative Proteins Making Waves In The Seafood Category: Analysis
Advertisement

Stay Connected With Our Weekly Newsletter

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
ESM
00.Logo/Light/Logotype
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2022. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com