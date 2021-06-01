Cloetta Launches New Sustainability Agenda

Published on Jun 1 2021 9:29 AM in A-Brands tagged: Sweden / Sustainability / Confectionery / Environment / Cloetta / World News

Swedish confectionery and nuts company, Cloetta, has launched a new sustainability agenda and joined the Science Based Targets initiative.

The group's new sustainability agenda, 'A Sweeter Future', reflects the group's 'heightened ambition', according to the company.

Sustainability Agenda

As part of the new agenda, Cloetta is part of the internationally renowned Science Based Targets initiative, and has set clearer goals for its long-term efforts to reduce the company’s total carbon footprint.

The agenda reflects Cloetta’s purpose and one of the group's mottos: 'We believe in the Power of True Joy'. It is spread across three key areas encompassing consumers, employees and the planet and summed up as 'for you, for people and for the planet.'

The initiatives within the sustainability agenda cover topics across the value chain where Cloetta has the ability to make an impact.

The three areas within the agenda focus on separate issues. The 'for you' element looks at consumers and products and implies an increase in the number of modern options available to customers, such as more natural ingredients, vegan options, less sugar and sugar-free options, and functional ingredients.

The 'for people' element focuses on employees, people in the supply chain, and society. Cloetta aims to expand its partnerships to improve the socio-economic and living conditions in the supply chain.

'For the planet' area focuses on improving the group's environmental impact. Cloetta hopes to reduce its total carbon footprint by 30% with 2019 as the baseline year.

The group aims to achieve these goals by the year 2025.

Climate Action

Cloetta has been making progress towards a more sustainable operation before the release of the new agenda, having decreased its emissions per tonne of produced product by 28% in 2020.

To continue this progress, the group also joined the Science Based Targets initiative, which supports companies to set ambitious emission reduction targets consistent with keeping the temperature increase below 1.5°C, in line with the Paris Agreement.

Henri de Sauvage Nolting, CEO of Cloetta, said, "While we raise our sustainability ambition and set Science Based Targets for 2025 and 2030 at Cloetta, it’s ever more important to align our targets with the global effort to reverse climate change.

"A Sweeter Future has an approach that requires our stakeholders across our value chain to get involved in the ambitious journey to create real impact."

