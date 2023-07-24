Coca-Cola Elects New Director And Corporate Officer

The board of directors of The Coca-Cola Company has announced the election of Thomas S Gayner as a director, effective immediately.

Gayner served as the CEO of the Markel Group since the start of the year, and was co-CEO from 2016 through 2022.

Markel is a holding company with operations in insurance, services and industrial operations.

In 1990, Gayner joined Markel to form Markel Gayner Asset Management, which provided equity investment counsel for Markel as well as outside clients.

Prior to Markel, he held roles with Davenport & Co. and PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP. Currently, he serves as chairman of the board of the Davis Series Mutual Funds and on the boards of Graham Holdings and Markel.

Previously, he served on the boards of Cable One and Colfax Corp.

Corporate Senior Vice President

Elsewhere, the board has elected Henrique Braun as a corporate senior vice president and declared the company’s regular quarterly dividend.

Braun has served as the company’s president of international development since the beginning of the year. The board has now elected him as a corporate senior vice president as well.

He oversees Coca-Cola's operating units for Latin America; Japan and South Korea; ASEAN and South Pacific; Greater China and Mongolia; Africa; India and Southwest Asia; and Eurasia and Middle East.

Previously, Braun served as president of the company's Latin America operating unit from 2020 to 2022.

He joined Coca-Cola in 1996 and progressed through a variety of roles in North America, Europe, Latin America and Asia.

Braun holds a bachelor’s degree in agricultural engineering from the Federal University of Rio de Janeiro, a master’s of science degree from Michigan State University, and an MBA from Georgia State University.

The Coca-Cola Company also announced a regular quarterly dividend of 46 cents per common share, payable 2 October, to share owners of record of the company as of the close of business 15 September.