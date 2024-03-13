Coca-Cola Names Selman Careaga As President Of ASEAN And South Pacific Operating Division

Coca-Cola has appointed Selman Careaga as president of the ASEAN and South Pacific operating unit, effective 1 June.

He succeeds Claudia Lorenzo, who has been appointed chief of staff to James Quincey, the company’s chairman and CEO, the company added.

Currently, Carega serves as the president of the global Coca-Cola Trademark business.

In the new role, he will be based in Singapore and report to Henrique Braun, president of international development.

Carega will lead a team that covers various developed and developing countries across Southeast Asia and the South Pacific.

ADVERTISEMENT

An Experienced Professional

Careaga is an experienced professional who led Coca‑Cola Trademark globally since 2020 and was responsible for global strategy, innovation pipeline, and marketing/digital platforms for the company’s flagship brand, among others.

He was instrumental in helping the Coca‑Cola Trademark brand achieve a record-high value share and return to the top 10 in the list of Kantar’s world’s most valuable brands.

In 2004, he began his career in marketing at Coca‑Cola in Mexico.

In 2009, he led global marketing for Sprite and Fanta and five years later he relocated to Mexico as vice president of marketing.

ADVERTISEMENT

Claudia Lorenzo

Elsewhere, Lorenzo, who has led ASEAN and South Pacific since 2020, will relocate to Atlanta and report to Quincey.

As chief of staff, she will work with Quincey and the company’s executive leadership team to prioritise, align and make progress on critical initiatives, the company added.

Lorenzo succeeds Lovella Adams, who will take up the role of senior vice president of technical, innovation and supply chain for the North America operating unit, reporting to Marcelo Boffi.

Adams succeeds Chris Vallette, who is retiring after a 21-year career with the company.