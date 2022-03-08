Subscribe Login
Dairy Firms Arla And Valio Halt Operations In Russia

Dairy firms Arla Foods and Valio have joined the growing list of firms to halt operations in Russia, due to the ongoing conflict with Ukraine.

In a statement, Arla Foods said that it has 'initiated preparations to suspend its business in Russia', covering both local operations and imports.

“The impact and consequences of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine are tragic, I share the hopes of so many around the world, that a peaceful resolution is found quickly," commented Arla CEO Peder Tuborgh.

"We are now taking action to suspend our operations in Russia and are focused on how to support our 70 colleagues in Russia who are directly affected by this.”

Arla said that it is continuing to work with the Red Cross and other humanitarian organisations providing food aid to Ukraine, and has made a donation of €1 million to the Red Cross.

Exit Process To 'Start Immediately'

Finnish dairy firm Valio, which employs approximately 400 million people in Russia, and saw sales of €85 million there last year, has said that its exit process from the country is to 'start immediately'.

It stopped all exports from Finland to Russia and Belarus last week, while imports of ingredients and packaging materials from Russia to Finland were also stopped.

“We strictly condemn Russia’s attack on independent Ukraine," commented Valio CEO Annikka Hurme. "Ethically, Valio cannot continue operations in Russia; therefore, we are ending business operation in Russia."

Valio operates one processed cheese factory near Moscow, as well as contract manufacturing partners and sales offices in St. Petersburg and Moscow.

© 2022 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest A-Brands news. Article by Stephen Wynne-Jones.

