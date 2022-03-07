'Wake Up!' Fozzy Group Calls On Brands To Cut Ties With Russia

Ukrainian retailer Fozzy Group, which operates the Silpo supermarket chain, has called on international brands to 'prove that they have a conscience' and cut ties with Russia.

In a statement on its website, the group urged businesses to 'wake up' to the current situation, and 'refrain from any kind of cooperation with Russia', or face the wrath of public opinion.

'The global community is closely and anxiously watching the events in Ukraine, and segmenting brands,' it said. 'There will only be two segments, the companies in the first will come out of this horror with honour, and the second will disgrace themselves.'

Citing the 'incredible examples' of Apple, Ikea, Google, Microsoft, Nike and IBM, the retailer urged brand owners to ask themselves, 'Is your company on this list? Will future generations forgive your cowardice and indecision?'

Coca-Cola In The Spotlight

On Friday, a number of Ukrainian retailers, including Novus, Varus, Silpo, Eko-Market, SPAR and others announced that they were withdrawing products made by The Coca-Cola Company, due to the brand continuing to operate in Russia.

In a statement on its website, accompanied by a blood-drenched image of the Coca-Cola logo, the Ukrainian Retailers Association also called on other group's to join the boycott of the company's products.

"It is incomprehensible and surprising the position taken by some international companies, which, despite the sanctions imposed by the United States and the European Union, decided to continue to operate their enterprises in the aggressor state," commented RAU Chairman Andriy Zhuk.

Danone 'Suspends Investment Projects'

At the weekend, Danone said in a statement that it was suspending all investment projects in Russia, but still planned to 'maintain our production and distribution of fresh dairy products and infant nutrition, to meet the essential food needs of the local population'.

It added that it would 'continue to monitor and assess' the evolving situation.

Since the conflict commenced, a number of retailers and brands have suspended their operations in Russia.

