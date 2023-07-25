Dove Ice Cream Launches Limited-Edition Clothing Range With Mien Studios

Dove Ice Cream has teamed up with sustainable everyday wear clothing brand Mien Studios to launch a limited-edition, eco-friendly line of 'Silky Smooth Sets'.

The limited-edition range, launched to mark International Self-Care Day, includes tanks, classic button-down blouses, and wide-leg pants in pajama style.

Inspired by Dove Ice Cream's new packaging and features, the clothing range comes in cerulean blue, magenta, and dark chocolate-inspired brown.

Dove Ice Cream: 'A Decadent Treat'

Jayesh Shah, marketing director for Mars Ice Cream said, "Dove Ice Cream prides itself in being a decadent treat for those looking to take a moment for themselves. Collaborating with an eco-conscious, female-led company like Mien Studios helps us do just that.

"By creating stylish sets inspired by our new packaging, we are doubling down on providing ice cream fans with the opportunity for more moments of indulgence, self-care, and everyday happiness while supporting our broader purpose of building the world we want tomorrow."

'Sustainability Programme'

The range offers inclusive sizing and complements Dove Ice Cream's sustainability programme, which seeks to improve the lives and livelihoods of female vanilla farmers in Madagascar.

The brand sources eco-friendly fabric and shipping materials, and uses non-toxic AZO-free dyes from local, family-owned vendors.

Lisa Hsieh, Mien Studios founder and designer said, "Creating the Silky Smooth Sets in partnership with Dove Ice Cream allowed us to tap into the Mien Brand mission to help women live and enjoy life beautifully.

"Our all-female team had such a fun time designing elevated sets to mirror the luxe aesthetic of Dove's packaging. As a small-batch designer that works only with family-owned factories, we also love that the sets will help women celebrate themselves on International Self-Care Day while supporting a meaningful international organisation."