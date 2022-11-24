Eco Living Scandinavia And Nordic Organic Food Fair Unite Sustainability Industry At Its Tenth Edition

Eco Living Scandinavia and the Nordic Organic Food Fair marked its 10th anniversary with one of the most successful events to date.

Last week, the trade show opened its doors to thousands of buyers, retailers and industry professionals at MalmöMässan, attracting a total of 3,858 attendees across the two days, a 5% increase since 2021.

The trade show featured a whole new look and layout, three revamped sub-areas, over 60 speakers, a world-class seminar programme, a new beauty influencer event, and the biggest hosted buyer programme to date.

As a result, Eco Living Scandinavia and the Nordic Organic Food Fair recorded a 20% increase in buyers, with purchasing power exceeding €5 million.

Poland was named Nordic Organic Food Fair’s ‘Country of the Year’ for its commitment to organic practices.

Buzz, Inspiration And Innovation

Leading retailers and supermarkets from across Europe - including Sweden, Denmark, Greece, Italy, Poland, the Netherlands, Austria, Belgium, Norway, Lithuania and Finland came to discover new brands and meet current suppliers.

As the show hosted the annual Lilla Ekomålskampen 2022 (cooking competition), other visitors in attendance included foodservice professionals, chefs and food bloggers across Scandinavia.

The winner of the cooking competition was Malin Olsson from Närbogårdens Förskola in Gävle, for her exceptional creativity in organic cooking.

The show’s comprehensive seminar programme hosted some of the biggest names in the industry – including talks from Organic Denmark, IFOAM Organics Europe, Organic Sweden, Ecovia Intelligence, KRAV, Svensk Egenvård, KOSMETIK magazine, NATRUE and more.

The first-ever ‘EgenVårdDistribution: LIVE Pitch to the Buyer’ showcased a selection of exhibitors who were hoping to secure a listing with the leading health retailer, EgenVårdDistribution.

Innovation Awards 2022

The Innovation Awards celebrated the best new products at the show, which were presented by Event Director Melina Viking and Diversified Communications Managing Director, Carsten Holm.

Voted by visitors across 16 categories – the shortlisted products for the Innovation Awards were judged by industry experts Mikael Nordlund (WellAware), Diana MalcangI (NATRUE), Cressida Langlands (Free From Food Awards) and Pim Bendt (Naturskyddsföreningen).

To view the results in detail, visit www.nordicorganicexpo.com/news/innovation-awards-2022-the-results.

Eco Living Scandinavia and the Nordic Organic Food Fair will return to MalmöMässan, Malmö, Sweden, on 15-16 November 2023. For more information, visit www.nordicorganicexpo.com.

