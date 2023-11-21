EU Commission To Spend €186m Promoting Agri-Food Products

The European Commission plans to allocate €185.9 million next year to fund promotional activities for 'sustainable and high-quality EU agri-food products at home and abroad', it said.

This promotion policy work programme will seek to develop new market opportunities, while also taking into account political priorities, projected exports to both existing and emerging markets, as well as contributions from stakeholders.

The total is being split into two, for campaigns in both the EU internal market and in third countries, with €81.3 million and €85.1 million being allocated for both, respectively.

Among the core markets being targeted outside the EU are China, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, and North America, while the UK also remains a key export market, accounting for more than 20% of EU27 exports, the Commission said.

Promotional Policy

"Safety, sustainability, and authenticity: these are the defining qualities of European food and drink," commented Janusz Wojciechowski, European Commissioner for Agriculture. "These are also the qualities that we reinforce in our promotion policy."

The chosen promotion campaigns for 2024 are anticipated to showcase products originating from sustainable farming practices; raise awareness regarding the European Union's quality schemes; emphasise products registered under protected designations of origin (PDO), protected geographical indications (PGI), and traditional specialty guaranteed (TSG); and promote the consumption of fresh fruit and vegetables within the framework of maintaining balanced diets.

'New Opportunities'

"Our promotion campaigns open new opportunities for our agri-food sector, strengthening its essential contribution to the EU economy, especially in rural areas and remote regions," Wojciechowski added.

"I welcome the focus on raising awareness of the EU organic logo and EU quality schemes – driving market demand in these areas is crucial. I encourage all interested parties to submit their proposals."