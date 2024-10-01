52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Organic

Navigating Trends In The Pet Food Market With FMCG Gurus

EU Commission To Spend €186m Promoting Agri-Food Products

The European Commission plans to allocate €185.9 million next year to fund promotional activities for 'sustainable and high-quality EU agri-food produ...

More Than 60% Of Businesses 'Off Track' To Meet Sustainability Goals: Study

More than 60% of businesses are 'off-track' from meeting their sustainability goals, a new study by Bain & Company has found.

