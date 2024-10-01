Organic
EU Commission To Spend €186m Promoting Agri-Food Products
The European Commission plans to allocate €185.9 million next year to fund promotional activities for 'sustainable and high-quality EU agri-food produ...
More Than 60% Of Businesses 'Off Track' To Meet Sustainability Goals: Study
More than 60% of businesses are 'off-track' from meeting their sustainability goals, a new study by Bain & Company has found.
Advertisement
ESM
Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com