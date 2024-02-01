Lidl Switzerland Slashes Prices Of Over 100 Organic Items

Lidl Switzerland has lowered the prices on over 100 organic products, including everyday staples like milk, bread, meat, fruit, and vegetables.

This constitutes around a third of its 350 organic items from the permanent assortment, the discounter noted.

The price cut, the largest for organic items by Lidl Switzerland, comes after the retailer achieved a record turnover in 2023, thanks to its organic assortment.

Last year, the German discounter announced that it would reduce the price of more than 600 conventional products.

Lidl Switzerland markets its organically certified own-label products under the 'Bio Organic' label. Products marked with the Swiss cross come from Swiss production and are made according to Bio Suisse guidelines.

'Most Affordable' Organic Food

Although Lidl Switzerland was already offering the most affordable organic food according to the price comparison carried out by the consumer magazines K-Tipp (14/23) and Beobachter (02/24), the discounter seeks to continue to lower prices.

Specifically, the retailer is offering organic whole milk, organic oat drink, organic wood-fired dark bread, organic beef strips, organic carrots, and 95 other products with an average permanent price reduction of 9%.

Customer demand for organic products has increased steadily in recent years. This trend is also reflected in the turnover of Lidl Switzerland: compared to 2019, the pre-pandemic year, turnover of organic products grew by more than 100% in 2023.

Nicholas Pennanen, CEO of Lidl Switzerland stated,“Due to the excellent business performance, we want to give some of our success back to our customers. That's why we're implementing the biggest organic price reduction we've ever made in the history of Lidl Switzerland. Our goal is to make organic food affordable for everyone,”