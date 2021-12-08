Subscribe Login
General Mills Announces Retirement Of Senior Executive John Church

General Mills has announced that its chief transformation and enterprise services officer John Church will retire on 31 January 2022.

In his current role, he is associated with General Mills’ Accelerate strategy, with additional accountabilities for the company’s sustainability and global impact, security, and shared services functions.

An Experienced Professional

Church is an experienced professional, who joined the company in 1988 as a product developer and led several new product launches, including Multi-Grain Cheerios and Trix shapes.

Before taking up his current role, he served as chief supply chain officer for 13 years with global accountability for procurement, logistics, manufacturing, engineering, and human safety.

Church led the successful integration of Pillsbury and General Mills manufacturing logistics network, and more recently the European Yoplait divestiture.

'Significant Contributions'

Jeff Harmening, chairman and CEO of General Mills, said, “While he spent much of his [John Church] career leading our supply chain efforts, John [Church]’s significant contributions are evident throughout our organisation.

“His true legacy is the innumerable employees he’s managed and mentored, many into senior leaders themselves. John [Church] is the embodiment of servant leadership. He leads by creating a compelling vision, fostering a team-first culture, and guiding with great humility.”

He is also the lead director for the supervisory board of Cereal Partners Worldwide, General Mills’ joint venture with Nestlé.

Church is credited with increasing diversity across the General Mills organisation and serves as the executive sponsor of the company’s Hispanic Employee Network, the company added.

