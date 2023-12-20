General Mills Cuts Annual Sales Forecast On Slowing Demand

General Mills cut its annual sales forecast, hurt by slowing demand for its higher-priced breakfast cereals, snack bars and pet food products.

Its shares were down about 4% in premarket trading as the Cheerios cereal maker also lowered the upper end of its annual adjusted profit growth forecast to between 4% and 5% due to still-high input costs, primarily of labour.

Elevated interest rates and sticky inflation are prompting consumers to opt for pantry staples from cheaper private-label alternatives to pricier national brands such as General Mills and Conagra Brands. A series of price hikes, undertaken to offset steep input costs, have also pushed consumers to shop smaller pack and basket sizes. Overall volumes in its North America retail segment fell 5 percentage points, while net sales were down mid-single digits for US snacks like Nature Valley and its breakfast cereals including Cheerios and Cinnamon Toast Crunch.

Performance Highlights

General Mills' net sales fell 2% to $5.14 billion in the second quarter, below estimates of $5.35 billion.

Operating profit amounted to $812 million, up 2% year on year, while adjusted operating profit increased 13% in constant currency to $989 million.

General Mills chair and chief executive officer, Jeff Harmening stated, “While we saw a slower-than-expected volume recovery in the second quarter amid a continued challenging consumer landscape, we generated bottom-line growth thanks primarily to strong HMM (Holistic Margin Management) cost savings.”

In the first half, the company saw net sales growth of 1% to $10.0 billion, driven by favourable net price realisation and mix, partially offset by lower pound volume.

Operating profit for the period declined 8% year on year to $1.7 billion, while adjusted operating profit increased 7% year on year to $1.9 billion.

Harmening added, “We’re adapting our plans to the evolving consumer environment and staying focused on driving long-term growth, with a priority on winning through innovation, brand building, and in-store execution.

“At the same time, we’re stepping up our HMM performance and further eliminating disruption-related costs in the supply chain.”

News by Reuters, additional reporting by ESM.