52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Subscribe Login Profile Logout
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
A-Brands

Glanbia Reiterates Full-Year Guidance After Q1 Volume Growth

By Steve Wynne-Jones
Share this article
Facebook share Twitter share Whatsapp share Linkedin share Email share
Glanbia Reiterates Full-Year Guidance After Q1 Volume Growth

Nutrition firm Glanbia has reiterated its full-year guidance following a first quarter in which volume growth was up 1.5%, offset by a pricing decline of 6.9%.

The Ireland-based group reported a 5.5% decline in revenue in the quarter on a constant currency and pro-forma basis.

In its Glanbia Performance Nutrition (GPN) division, like-for-like revenue was down 1.9%, reflecting volume growth of 1.4% and a price decline of 3.3%. Its Optimum Nutrition arm reported 'strong volume growth' it added.

In Glanbia Nutritional Solutions (NS), meanwhile, like-for-like revenue fell 1.7% on a pro-forma basis, reflecting volume growth of 3.8% and a price decline of -5.5%.

'A Good Performance'

“I am pleased to report that Glanbia delivered a good performance in the first quarter, which was driven by the continued strong global demand for our Better Nutrition brands and ingredients," commented Hugh McGuire, chief executive.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Consistent with our strategy to acquire complementary businesses to grow our Better Nutrition platforms, we recently completed the acquisition of Flavour Producers. This acquisition significantly expands our flavours offering and brings new capabilities in the attractive and growing natural and organic flavours market, aligned with long term consumer trends."

Full-Year Forecast

Based on the current market environment, and the group's expectations for the remainder of the year, it reiterated its forecast for a 5% to 8% increase in adjusted EPS at constant currency levels.

This will be driven by "a strong operating performance across both GPN and NS," McGuire added.

It added that a €100 million share buyback programme is 'ongoing', with €29.8 million of the first tranche of €50 million purchased in the year to date.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
A-Brands

Estée Lauder Lifts Annual Profit View On US, China Demand Recovery
Est&eacute;e Lauder Lifts Annual Profit View On US, China Demand Recovery
2
A-Brands

Kraft Heinz Misses Sales Estimates In First Quarter
Kraft Heinz Misses Sales Estimates In First Quarter
3
A-Brands

Haleon Posts Tepid Q1 Sales As Demand For Some Products Cool Off
Haleon Posts Tepid Q1 Sales As Demand For Some Products Cool Off
4
A-Brands

Starbucks Cuts Annual Sales Forecast As Demand Cools In US, China
Starbucks Cuts Annual Sales Forecast As Demand Cools In US, China
Advertisement
Get the week's top grocery retail news

The most important stories from European grocery retail direct to your inbox every Thursday

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our terms & conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
ESM
ESM Magazine
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com