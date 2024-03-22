Gluten-Free Food Firm Dr. Schär Sees Turnover Up 16%

Gluten-free food manufacturer Dr. Schär has reported a turnover of €561 million in its 2023 financial year, a 16% increase, which it described as a 'year of great success'.

The company said that the performance was achieved by 'focusing on local production', which enabled it to 'facilitate the supply of our products, respond in a timely manner to the needs of our consumers, and limit our CO2 emissions', it said in a statement.

This includes the company's recent modernisation of its Dreihausen and Apolda facilities, which between them saw the introduction of some 666 solar panels.

These two plants generate around 247,000 kWh of solar energy, which corresponds to around 10% of the company's total electricity consumption.

Investment Strategy

Last year, the company invested some €48 million in its business, including optimising of production capacities to meet the growing market demand and to accelerate business through expansion into new regions such as South America and the Middle East.

One of the key business transactions was the acquisition of the Hero gluten-free business in the Nordic countries, which has positioned Dr. Schär as a leading supplier of gluten-free products in Norway, Denmark, Finland, and Sweden, it said.

Plans For 2024

Planned projects for 2024 include further modernisation of the company's plants in Germany, with an investment of €4 million, the opening of a new production line in Spain (Alagón/Zaragoza), and the centralisation of all business activities in the USA in Swedesboro/New Jersey.

'The company's growth strategy is also rounded off by product differentiation and expansion into new nutritional areas,' it added.