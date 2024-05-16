52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Coop Sweden To Expand Own-Brand Gluten-Free Range With Hamburger Buns

By Dayeeta Das
Coop Sweden will expand its own-brand gluten-free range in June of this year with the addition of a three-pack hamburger bun SKU.

Currently, Coop offers around 30 gluten-free products in its private-label assortment and all stores in its network offer a gluten-free range to choose from.

Daphne Perlmutter, product developer at Coop Sweden, commented, "The best-selling conventional products will also be offered as gluten-free alternatives. 

"After launching member favourites couscous on brown rice and pizza Margherita, it's super exciting to now also time this year's barbecue season with our fluffy hamburger buns."

Gluten-Free Assortment

Perlmutter believes that the retailer's gluten-free shelf should be at least "as good as the rest of the range - if not better!"

The company is planning to launch more products in the gluten-free category this year.

She added, "We see enormous potential in developing the gluten-free range at Coop. This category is important for those who need to maintain a gluten-free diet. It feels like a matter of course to be able to offer innovative, good and sustainable products to our customers."

Gluten Intolerance

Estimates show that around 2%-3% of the Swedish population have celiac disease, which means they are gluten intolerant, Coop noted.

Coeliac disease is an autoimmune disorder that affects the small intestine and is triggered by gluten - a protein found in wheat, barley and rye.

In recent years, other new own-brand products launched by Coop Sweden include, among others, pasta, West Coast cake, toast, sponge cake, granola, muesli, organic oatmeal, oat crisp and seed bread.

Read More: Gluten-Free Products Market To Be Worth €12.7bn By End Of Decade

