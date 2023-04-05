Jennifer Lopez Launches House Of Delola For RTD Cocktails

Actor and singer Jennifer Lopez has launched the House Of Delola LLC to sell spirit-based, crafted cocktails that company says are made with natural botanicals.

Delola claims the cocktails are gluten free, lower in calories than traditional counterparts and served in glass bottles designed for easy sharing.

The first release, 'Delola Spritz' is available in three variants - Bella Berry Spritz, Paloma Rosa Spritz, and L'orange Spritz.

Spring Launch

Delola will be available in 750ml and 375ml embossed glass bottles and will be sold in select grocery and spirits establishments, restaurants, and bars beginning in April with a continued roll out throughout spring.

Jennifer Lopez began developing Delola in 2020 in collaboration with drinks industry veterans, Ken Austin and Jenna Fagnan and her manager and business partner, Benny Medina.

She then brought in mixologist Lynnette Marrero to collaborate on the cocktails. Marrero was voted the 'World's Best Bartender' in 2021 by her peers around the world.

Global Plans

The company plans to launch in the United States and expand globally in the years to come. Beam Suntory, a global spirits company, is a minority investor in Delola and has been named its global distribution partner.

"I was in search of something that I could enjoy that fit the thoughtful way that I live my life," said Jennifer Lopez.

"When I didn't find it, I decided to create Delola. My goals were better ingredients, better taste, fewer calories than traditional cocktails, and one simple pour. Something easy, fun, fresh and delicious. I knew that if I was looking, others were too," she added.

Jennifer Lopez and the Delola team are also working to develop a scholarship programme that will contribute towards higher education for women who might not otherwise be able to afford that education.

