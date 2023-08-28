Hain Celestial Appoints Lee Boyce As Finance Chief

Organic and natural products company Hain Celestial has appointed Lee Boyce as its new chief financial officer, effective 5 September.

Boyce will succeed Chris Bellairs, who will remain with the company during the transition period and participate in Hain's Investor Day event in New York City on 13 September.

Wendy Davidson, president and chief executive officer of Hain Celestial Group, stated, "On behalf of the company, I want to thank Chris for his contributions to Hain Celestial during a period of extensive change.

"Chris played a key role with the company through a leadership transition and helped to build a strong finance team with deep expertise to deliver for the future. We wish Chris all the best."

Lee Boyce

Boyce is a seasoned professional with more than 30 years of international experience in finance leadership and transformation across the food and hospitality sectors.

ADVERTISEMENT

Most recently, he served as the chief financial officer of Hearthside Food Solutions – a contract manufacturer and privately held bakery.

Before Hearthside, Boyce spent two years at Werner Co., where he was the finance chief and executive vice president, and three years as CFO and senior vice president of American Hotel Register Company.

Commenting on the appointment, Davidson, said, "His extensive and broad experience will be a tremendous asset to our company as we transform our business into a globally integrated enterprise.

"I look forward to partnering with Lee to drive our Hain Reimagined Strategy to deliver sustainable profitable growth for the future."

ADVERTISEMENT

Earlier, Boyce spent more than 20 years at Mondelēz and Kraft Heinz, where he held several finance positions of increasing responsibility across commercial, strategy, supply chain, and transformation, until ultimately becoming CFO of the company's Beverages Business Unit.

He is a certified public accountant, a certified management accountant, and a chartered global management accountant.

He began his career at Ernst & Young as an auditor for the McDonald's business.

He holds a Master of Business Administration degree from the University of Illinois at Chicago and a Bachelor of Arts degree with honours from The University of Kent at Canterbury.