52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Subscribe Login
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
A-Brands

Hain Celestial Appoints Lee Boyce As Finance Chief

By Dayeeta Das
Share this article

Organic and natural products company Hain Celestial has appointed Lee Boyce as its new chief financial officer, effective 5 September.

Boyce will succeed Chris Bellairs, who will remain with the company during the transition period and participate in Hain's Investor Day event in New York City on 13 September.

Wendy Davidson, president and chief executive officer of Hain Celestial Group, stated, "On behalf of the company, I want to thank Chris for his contributions to Hain Celestial during a period of extensive change.

"Chris played a key role with the company through a leadership transition and helped to build a strong finance team with deep expertise to deliver for the future. We wish Chris all the best."

Lee Boyce

Boyce is a seasoned professional with more than 30 years of international experience in finance leadership and transformation across the food and hospitality sectors.

ADVERTISEMENT

Most recently, he served as the chief financial officer of Hearthside Food Solutions – a contract manufacturer and privately held bakery.

Before Hearthside, Boyce spent two years at Werner Co., where he was the finance chief and executive vice president, and three years as CFO and senior vice president of American Hotel Register Company.

Commenting on the appointment, Davidson, said, "His extensive and broad experience will be a tremendous asset to our company as we transform our business into a globally integrated enterprise.

"I look forward to partnering with Lee to drive our Hain Reimagined Strategy to deliver sustainable profitable growth for the future."

ADVERTISEMENT

Earlier, Boyce spent more than 20 years at Mondelēz and Kraft Heinz, where he held several finance positions of increasing responsibility across commercial, strategy, supply chain, and transformation, until ultimately becoming CFO of the company's Beverages Business Unit.

He is a certified public accountant, a certified management accountant, and a chartered global management accountant.

He began his career at Ernst & Young as an auditor for the McDonald's business.

He holds a Master of Business Administration degree from the University of Illinois at Chicago and a Bachelor of Arts degree with honours from The University of Kent at Canterbury.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
A-Brands

UK's Pret Takes Coffee Subscription Service To US And France
2
A-Brands

Twinkies Maker Hostess Brands Explores Sale Amid Takeover Interest: Sources
3
Features

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners CFO Nik Jhangiani Talks To ESM
4
A-Brands

Pepsi To Roll Out New Branding To Mark 125th Anniversary
Advertisement
Get the week's top grocery retail news

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our terms & conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
ESM
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2023. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com