Hain Celestial Reports 'Flat' Second-Quarter Net Sales

Organic and natural products company Hain Celestial said its second-quarter net sales remained unchanged at $454.1 million (€422.33 million) compared to the same period a year earlier.

On a quarter-on-quarter basis, the Cully & Sully maker saw an improvement in net sales from a 3.3% decline in the first quarter.

Hain Celestial's organic net sales increased 0.2% compared to the year-ago period.

Adjusted EBITDA amounted to $47.1 million (€43.80 million), registering a decline from $49.8 million (€46.2 million) in the year-ago period, while adjusted EBITDA margin dropped 60-basis points year-on-year to 10.4%.

Net loss for the period was $13.5 million (€12.56 million), down from net income of $11.0 million (€10.2 million) in the prior year period.

Divisional Performance

In North America, Hain Celestial registered a 5.2% year-on-year decline in net sales to $267.7 million (€248.88 million), while organic net sales decreased by 4.8%.

The company attributed this decline to lower sales in baby formula, as well as a shift in promotional strategy in the snacks category.

Gross profit in the segment amounted to $62.0 million (€57.66 million), a decrease of 12.9% compared to the year-ago period.

Adjusted EBITDA of the divisions declined 18.9% year on year to $31.2 million (€29.02 million) due to lower volume, inflation and marketing investments.

International net sales increased 8.5% year-over-year to $186.4 million (€173.59 million), driven by growth in its meal prep as and beverage segments.

Commenting on the company's performance Wendy Davidson, president and chief executive officer of Hain Celestial stated, “We are pleased with the continued progress we are making on key pillars of our Hain Reimagined strategy, generating fuel through working capital management and productivity savings, driving growth through channel expansion and building our organisational capabilities to scale our brands, expanding our margins, and transform our business for sustained performance.”

Outlook 2024

The company revised its guidance for organic net sales growth to approximately 1% or more, down from its previous forecast of 2% to 4%.

It expects adjusted EBITDA to range between $155 million and $160 million (€144.15 million - €148.80 million), compared to previous guidance of $155 million to $165 million (€144.15 million - €153.45 million).