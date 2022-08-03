Coming Soon: Kantar Brand Footprint – Europe’s 75 Most-Chosen Brands

In the next edition of ESM, we have partnered with Kantar on an exclusive, expanded look at the most-chosen brands across the European grocery landscape.

Our report, Kantar Brand Footprint: Europe's 75 Most-Chosen Brands, will showcase the 75 brands that were selected most-often by shoppers during 2021, as well as exploring how the consumer goods firms behind said brands are seeking to increase their footprint in a challenging marketplace.

On a global level, the top 50 brands in the latest Kantar Brand Footprint report were chosen 72 billion times over the course of 2021 (compared to 66 billion times a decade ago).

Coupled with the fact that the average household buys a portfolio of 55 FMCG brands in a typical year, the forthcoming report is the most comprehensive barometer of what brands shoppers are buying, and how often.

Most-Chosen Brands

"This year was the 10th edition of our annual ranking of the most chosen FMCG brands on the planet, and it was a pleasure to partner again with ESM with an extended deep-dive into the most chosen brands across Europe," commented Benjamin Cawthray, global thought leadership director at Kantar.

In addition, the Kantar Brand Footprint: Europe's 75 Most-Chosen Brands report will also feature a snapshot of the most chosen brands in 18 countries across Europe: Austria, Belgium, Czechia, Denmark, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, The Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, Spain, Sweden and the UK.

Winning At The 'Moment Of Truth'

"ESM is delighted to partner with Kantar for the Kantar Brand Footprint: Europe's 75 Most-Chosen Brands report, which showcases which brands are winning at the 'moment of truth', i.e. how often they are chosen by shoppers," said Stephen Wynne-Jones, editor, ESM. "By shining a spotlight on consumer habits across Europe, the report gives retailers an understanding of what brands are gaining the most cut-though across the continent."

The Kantar Brand Footprint: Europe's 75 Most-Chosen Brands report will feature in the September/October edition of ESM: European Supermarket Magazine. Contact [email protected] for marketing and advertising queries.

© 2022 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest A-Brands news. Article by Stephen Wynne-Jones. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.