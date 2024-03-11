52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Retail

Les Mousquetaires, E.Leclerc Join France's FCD

By Dayeeta Das
Les Mousquetaires and E.Leclerc have joined France's Fédération du Commerce et de la Distribution (FCD), a representative group for the large-scale retail trade.

The FCD has revamped its governance structure to add four vice-presidential positions, reflecting the diversity of the profession and the commitment of its main brands.

Alongside Alexandre Bompard, the president of the FCD, the designated vice presidents include Thierry Cotillard, president of the Les Mousquetaires group; Etienne Hurez, managing director of United.b; Philippe Michaud, co-president of the E.Leclerc Movement; and Dominique Schelcher, chair and CEO of Système U.

New Governance

The new governance will include a board of directors bringing together the presidents or general directors of the main members, and a bureau composed of the president, the four vice-presidents and the general delegate.

The office's mission will be to lead discussions and work relating to the major strategic orientations of the FCD.

Some of the work themes will include French origin products; the sector's contribution to the national low-carbon strategy; and the prospects for the development of the legal framework applicable to negotiations and commercial relations in the agri-food sector.

President of the FCD, Alexandre Bompard stated, "I am happy to welcome the Les Mousquetaires Group and the E.Leclerc Movement as members of the FCD within a renewed governance.

"The reinforcement of these major brands and more active governance respecting our singularities will allow us to better represent a sector which has never been so committed to the country, by helping it to get through historic crises, and to dialogue in a more constructive manner with public authorities and all stakeholders in the sector."

FCD

The FCD brings together most of the major retailers in the food and specialised retail sectors.

The group intervenes particularly in the areas of food security, sustainable development, economic relations (SMEs, industrialists, agricultural sectors), relations with social partners and on subjects linked to regional planning and commercial urban planning.

