Subscribe Login
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
A-Brands

HelloFresh Signs Agreement To Acquire iX-tech Assets

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

Meal-kit provider HelloFresh SE has signed an agreement relating to the acquisition of software and other assets from logistics and procurement company iX-tech GmbH.

With this acquisition, HelloFresh is 'aiming to strengthen its technological footprint, and scale and develop technologies for the production facilities in its international segment', it said in a statement.

HelloFresh said that the technology provided by iX-tech will enable its warehouse teams to select the correct items for each order and place them into customer boxes as they are produced.

It added that the acquisition 'is an important milestone' in HelloFresh SE’s warehouse technology and automation development.

First-Quarter Performance

In April, HelloFresh reported first-quarter revenue of €2 billion (+26.4% y-o-y on a constant currency basis, Q1 2021: €1.44 billion) and delivered 287 million meals. It also noted that it reached 8.52 million active customers.

Commenting at the time, Dominik Richter, co-founder and CEO of HelloFresh said, "Our unique diversification across geographies, brands and business models has allowed us to navigate an incredibly volatile macroeconomic environment and continue our strong and profitable growth path into 2022."

HelloFresh went public on the Frankfurt stock exchange in November 2017 and has been traded on the German stock market index since September 2021.

It has operations in the USA, the UK, Germany, the Netherlands, Belgium, Luxembourg, Australia, Austria, Switzerland, Canada, New Zealand, Sweden, France, Denmark, Norway, Italy and Japan.

© 2022 European Supermarket Magazine. Article by Nikita Naz Siddique. For more A-brand news, click here. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine. 

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
A-Brands

J.M. Smucker To Take Hit From Jif Peanut Butter Recall
2
A-Brands

Starbucks' Schultz To Remain Interim CEO Until March 2023
3
A-Brands

Notes From Africa: Oland Group, Kerry Group, Bralirwa, SUCAF
4
A-Brands

Rockstar Energy Announces Partnership with Gaming Group NRG
Advertisement

Stay Connected With Our Weekly Newsletter

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
ESM
00.Logo/Light/Logotype
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2022. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com