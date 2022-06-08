HelloFresh Signs Agreement To Acquire iX-tech Assets

Meal-kit provider HelloFresh SE has signed an agreement relating to the acquisition of software and other assets from logistics and procurement company iX-tech GmbH.

With this acquisition, HelloFresh is 'aiming to strengthen its technological footprint, and scale and develop technologies for the production facilities in its international segment', it said in a statement.

HelloFresh said that the technology provided by iX-tech will enable its warehouse teams to select the correct items for each order and place them into customer boxes as they are produced.

It added that the acquisition 'is an important milestone' in HelloFresh SE’s warehouse technology and automation development.

First-Quarter Performance

In April, HelloFresh reported first-quarter revenue of €2 billion (+26.4% y-o-y on a constant currency basis, Q1 2021: €1.44 billion) and delivered 287 million meals. It also noted that it reached 8.52 million active customers.

Commenting at the time, Dominik Richter, co-founder and CEO of HelloFresh said, "Our unique diversification across geographies, brands and business models has allowed us to navigate an incredibly volatile macroeconomic environment and continue our strong and profitable growth path into 2022."

HelloFresh went public on the Frankfurt stock exchange in November 2017 and has been traded on the German stock market index since September 2021.

It has operations in the USA, the UK, Germany, the Netherlands, Belgium, Luxembourg, Australia, Austria, Switzerland, Canada, New Zealand, Sweden, France, Denmark, Norway, Italy and Japan.

© 2022 European Supermarket Magazine. Article by Nikita Naz Siddique.