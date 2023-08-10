52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Subscribe Login
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
A-Brands

Henkel Raises Full-Year Guidance For 2023, Sees Q2 Sales Up

By Reuters
Share this article

Henkel lifted its full-year guidance for 2023 sales and earnings as it posted second-quarter growth that was bolstered by double-digit price increases at both its adhesives and its consumer goods businesses.

The German group now sees its full-year organic sales growth coming in at 2.5% to 4.5%, compared with a previous outlook of 1% to 3%.

Analysts on average expect organic growth of 3.7%, according to a consensus by Vara Research.

Henkel now sees its adjusted return on sales (EBIT margin) at 11.0% to 12.5% for the year, compared with previous guidance for 10.0% to 12.0% and consensus for 11.1%.

Shares in Henkel rose 1.5% in pre-market trade at brokerage Lang & Schwarz.

ADVERTISEMENT

'Very Strong Growth'

In the second quarter, group sales at Henkel rose by 4.9% to €10.9 billion, with the business reporting a positive sales performance in both its business units, Consumer Brands and Adhesive Technologies, the latter of which recently marked 100 years of operation.

Consumer Brands reported 5.7% organic sales growth in the first half of the year, driven by its Laundry & Home Care and Hair business segments, while Adhesive Technologies saw sales up 4.7% in the half, the group noted.

“We achieved very strong growth in both business units," commented Henkel CEO Carsten Knobel. "At the same time, we succeeded in significantly improving our earnings despite the continuing headwinds from high material and logistic prices."

Growth Agenda

Knobel added that the group also made "good progress" in implementing its strategic growth agenda during the first half of the year, advancing the integration of its Consumer Brands unit quicker than planned, as well as re-aligning the organisational structure of Adhesive Technologies.

ADVERTISEMENT

"In addition, we are driving forward important initiatives in the areas of sustainability and digitalisation to further enhance our competitive position,” he added.

Additional reporting by ESM

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
A-Brands

Nomad Foods Explores Possibility To Increase Freezer Temperatures To Save Energy
2
A-Brands

Thai Union Sees Sales, Profit Decline In Second Quarter
3
A-Brands

Nestlé To Invest €500.6m In Chocolate And Biscuit Business In Brazil
4
A-Brands

Bottler Coca-Cola HBC Beats Profit Estimates, Raises Outlook
Advertisement
Get the week's top grocery retail news

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our terms & conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
ESM
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2023. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com