ISM 2022 To Feature 1,085 Exhibitors From 56 Countries

After a two-year break, ISM is back, with 1,085 exhibiting companies from 56 countries participating in this year's event.

The world's leading trade fair for sweets and snacks, scheduled from 30 January to 2 February 2022, will present a broad product range across 90,000 square metres of exhibition space at the Cologne fair grounds.

With 213 exhibitors, ProSweets Cologne, the international supplier fair for the sweets and snacks industry, is being staged parallel to ISM.

Together, both trade fairs cover the entire value chain in the production of sweets and snacks.

Gerald Böse, president and chief executive officer of Koelnmesse GmbH, explained, "Meeting up face-to-face with important trade buyers as well as winning over new customers is indispensable for our exhibiting companies."

Internatonal Exhibitors

With the foreign share of exhibitors at 87%, the leading global trade fair for sweets and snacks is maintaining a stable, international level.

The highest number of foreign exhibitors at the event are from Belgium, Bulgaria, France, Greece, Italy, the Netherlands, Poland, Spain, Turkey, and the USA.

The event has obtained a high number of registrations from important trade buyers across Europe.

Alongside the traditional product groups, such as sweets and snack items ranging from chocolate products and confectionery to ice cream, it will also present segments that focus on snacking, to-go items, breakfast as well as gourmet products.

Finest Creations

As a conceptual innovation, ISM 2022 will feature a specialised trade section, entitled 'Finest Creations - hand-crafted', focusing on small volume businesses in sweets and snacks.

The trade fair will follow a hybrid concept, which foresees the physical trade fair on-site in Cologne being additionally enhanced by the digital format, ISM & ProSweets @home.

In addition to the showrooms of exhibiting companies, the digital counterpart to the exhibition stand will provide valuable information and analyses on industry developments, as well as interesting start-up pitches and panel discussions.

