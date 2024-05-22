Euro 2024 To Boost German Retail Sales By €3.8bn, HDE Says

The European Football Championship 2024 is expected to generate additional retail sales of around €3.8 billion in Germany, according to the HDE retail association.

A population-representative survey, conducted by HDE and Appinio among 1,000 people in Germany in the age group of 16 and 65, showed food and fan items are particularly in demand.

More than 41% of those surveyed plan to purchase snacks, grilled food, drinks and other foods during Euro 2024, while 31% said they would go for products such as scarves, flags and decorative items.

The event is also likely to have an impact on the sales of sporting goods, home and garden products, toys and electronics.

“In retail, major sporting events always stimulate sales. This year’s home European Championships could boost consumption in individual sectors and product groups,” said HDE managing director Stefan Genth.

Other Findings

The survey also unveiled that 32% of respondents are planning additional purchases between €101 and €200 for Euro 2024.

Around 28% expect to spend in the range of €51 and €100, and 8% foresee expenditure exceeding €500.

“The development of EM sales in retail is also linked to the course of the tournament. If the German national team achieves a new summer fairytale and goes far, that could noticeably increase consumer sentiment,” Genth added.

The majority of respondents are interested in the European Championship, with almost 70% planning to watch all or selected matches of the tournament.

Respondents have mixed expectations about the performance of the German national football team, the survey revealed.

A quarter (25%) believe that the home team would reach the quarter-finals, while around a fifth expect to make it to the final in Berlin.

The European Football Championship will take place in Germany from 14 June to 14 July 2024.

