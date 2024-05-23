52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Private Label

Frostkrone: Innovations And Snack Boxes At PLMA 2024

By Editorial
    • Frostkrone Food Group is turning heads at this year’s PLMA, in Amsterdam, with a delectable range of innovative finger foods and snacks.

    Among the highlights are the newly unveiled Cheese Burger Balls, carefully selected from a pool of submissions to secure a prime spot at PLMA’s New Product Expo.

    The bite-size concept has been a hit, offering the authentic taste of classics in a trendy finger food format. Don’t miss out on the chance to sample these delights!

    Additionally, Frostkrone is proud to introduce six tempting Snack Boxes, each generously packed with 450 grams of goodness – perfect for any occasion.

    These boxes promise to bring the complete finger food experience right to your doorstep, or wherever snacking calls.

    Frostkrone Food Group has curated two plant-based snack boxes, for those craving vegan options.

    The Seafood Box features vegan Shrimp, vegan Calamari, vegan Fish Goujons, and a matching dip, while the second box offers vegan Chicken Pops, vegan Cumberland Sausage, Potato Wedges, and a Hickory Honey Dip.

    If you’re in the mood for something spicy, look no further than Frostkrone’s mix boxes.

    Choose from the Mexican Box, with Mozzarella Jalapeño Sticks, Tex Mex Bites, Potato Queso Balls, and a zesty Mexican Salsa Dip. Alternatively, opt for the Mexican Queso Snack Box, boasting Queso Nacho Triangles, Jalapeño Nacho Cheese Bites, Potato Queso Balls, and an Avocado Dip.

    And let’s not forget about the essential American Snack Box, featuring Franks in a Blanket, Potato Wedges, Mini Corn Dogs, and a mouth-watering dip.

    Cheese lovers can indulge in the Cheesy Donut Box, featuring beer-battered Gouda Rings, CheesOs, Cheese Donuts, and a fitting dip.

    Visit Frostkrone Food Group at Hall 1, Stand 1, H86 to explore these exciting offerings first-hand!

    For more information, visit www.frostkrone-foodgroup.com.

    This article was written in partnership with Frostkrone Food Group.

