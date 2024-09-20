52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
A-Brands

ISM Middle East To Provide Global Perspective To Sweets And Snacks Sector

By Editorial
ISM Middle East 2024, the region's premier and most anticipated sweets and snacks trade event, will be held in a larger event space than ever before this year.

Meeting increasing industry demand in the region, particularly ahead of the busy end-of-year holiday season, ISM Middle East cements its place on the regional industry calendar by moving to September.

This year’s event, held at Dubai World Trade Centre from September 24-26, not only features a bigger exhibition footprint but also an unprecedented amount of content, activations, and networking opportunities.

ISM Middle East 2024 will showcase over 50,000 confectionery products and innovative snack foods from the broadest cross-section of the manufacturing industry ever. Sectors represented include chocolate products, confectionery, snack foods, biscuits and cakes, ice cream & desserts, and more, with an impressive line-up of over 500 exhibitors from more than 50 countries, covering double the exhibition space of previous years.

Premier Platform

"ISM Middle East continues to solidify its position as the premier platform for the global sweets and snacks industry, especially in the rapidly-growing MENA region," commented Trixie LohMirmand, executive vice president, Dubai World Trade Centre.

"The significant expansion of our exhibition space and introduction of new features like the ISM Expert Stage reflect our commitment to fostering innovation and providing unmatched opportunities for networking and knowledge sharing. We are excited to welcome both returning and first-time exhibitors, and we look forward to seeing the groundbreaking products and insights that will shape the future of this vibrant industry."

International Representation

Reflecting ISM Middle East’s ever-increasing global reach, 16 countries – including Indonesia, France, Vietnam, Ukraine, and Colombia – will be represented at ISM Middle East for the first time, with new and returning exhibitors including Zar Group, Wawel, Gumlink, Guatemalan Candies, Eastern Sweets, Confiteca, Confiserie Seidel, Farolin, SIAFA, Alreem Chocolate, and Chocolake.

ISM Middle East is a joint venture between Dubai World Trade Centre and Koelnmesse GmbH.

For more information, visit www.ism-me.com.

