JDE Peet’s Increases Sustainable Coffee Sourcing Target

Coffee and tea producer JDE Peet’s will accelerate its responsibly sourced coffee target from 30% to 80% globally this year.

The company announced that it will invest €150 million into its responsible sourcing programme, which will lead to 100% responsibly sourced coffee in the next three years. The move will also positively influence over one million smallholder coffee farmers.

'Creating A Sustainable Future'

Commenting, Fabien Simon, CEO of JDE Peet’s said, “JDE Peet’s is deeply committed to creating a sustainable future for the customers and consumers we serve while creating long-term value for the business and our stakeholders."

Since the beginning of the sustainability programme in 2015, JDE has already reached over 470,000 smallholder farmers with more than 50 collaborative projects across 18 countries.

Simon added, “Being the world’s leading pure-play coffee and tea company comes with great responsibility to ensure the resilience of the global coffee supply, in an authentic, inclusive and regenerative way. With this partnership and increased investments, we are elevating industry standards, and are committed to play our part to create a better future for our farmers, their families and the entire coffee ecosystem.”

Peet's Coffee (the U.S. subsidiary of JDE Peet’s), along with Enveritas (a non-government organisation), follow a data-driven approach.

Partnerships With NGOs

JDE now aims to partner with NGOs, suppliers and others to address key sustainability challenges in the countries from which JDE Peet’s sources its coffee, tea and other agricultural ingredients.

Elsewhere, Laurent Sagarra, Global Quality & Sustainability Director of JDE Peet’s, added, “We touch all stages of the coffee and tea ecosystem, from farmers to consumers, and therefore have an obligation to develop both near- and long-term solutions to protect the world we live in”.

