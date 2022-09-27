Subscribe Login
JDE Peet’s Proposes Patricia Capel As Non-Executive Board Member

Coffee giant JDE Peet's has proposed the appointment of Patricia Capel as a non-executive member of its board of directors.

The appointment is subject to approval at the 2023 Annual General Meeting of shareholders.

Until then, Capel will temporarily fill in the vacancy on the board as a stand-in non-executive member until anticipated approval, JDE Peet’s noted.

An Accomplished Professional

Capel is an accomplished professional with extensive global consumer operating experience in the United States, Russia, Latin America, Belgium and Canada.

Currently, she serves as a partner at JAB Holding Company, a role she took up in 2021.

Capel spent 25 years at AB InBev and Ambev, where she most recently led the commercial operations in Chile, Bolivia and Paraguay.

At AB InBev, she held several leading roles, including vice-president of finance, vice-president of global people, and member of the ABI Global Diversity and Inclusion Council.

Previously, she also worked at PWC and Cargill Agricola.

In August, JDE Peet's reported a 15.7% increase in organic sales in the first half of its financial year, with pricing up 15.9% in the period and volume/mix down 0.2%.

Responsible Sourcing

Elsewhere, the company aims to accelerate its responsibly sourced coffee target from 30% to 80% globally this year and it plans to invest €150 million into its responsible sourcing programme.

The programme will lead to 100% responsibly sourced coffee in the next three years and also positively influence over one million smallholder coffee farmers.

